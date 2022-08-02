Each and every one of us has had the feeling that there's at least one person in our life whom we had to know in a past life if such a thing exists. We can't shake the feeling; there's a connection between us and them that seems almost 'too' familiar, and we build our relationship with them based on this feeling.

We can feel this about our parents, our children, our friends, co-workers, and lovers. It just depends on how that person affects us, as not everyone affects us the same way.

On August 2 - 14, 2022, we will host the transit Venus sextile Mars, which helps us tap into these kinds of connections. We may come to understand why we are with certain people, and more so, why we have to end the ties that bind.

There is a rebellious aspect to this transit; it inspires us to want happiness, and it also lets us know that sometimes in order to get it, we have to let go of the people we've been closest to. Karmic relationships take us from one end of a lesson to the end, and today is the day when some of us will see that end coming up.

Not everything lasts forever, especially relationships. While this usually brings about emotional pain or resolve, we who know we must end an important connection know that this act is inevitable. During Venus sextile Mars, many of us will come to terms with what we need to do. Separation is inevitable and will create new space for personal growth. All is well. All is as it must be.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Venus Sextile Mars, August 2 - 14, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Venus sextile Mars helps you to understand that all things must pass. You've gone over it in your head a thousand times, and the conclusion to your relationship problem is always the same: you love this person but you must let them go.

This isn't a matter of 'not getting along' but a matter of needing your own space to grow.

They have served their purpose in your life, and while that may sound cold, it's only the brass tacks reality of the matter.

You and your karmic connection have come to the end of the line, and there is no reason for the two of you to continue on in the same manner as you have in the past. You both realize that it's over; no tears, just the quiet acceptance of nature doing its thing. There's no need for goodbye; there's simply the acknowledgment of a new era coming up for both of you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to say goodbye, and you know it. You've held on to this one relationship for way too long, and as much as you love this person and they love you something happened that damaged the relationship beyond repair.

This happens and it's natural; not every relationship, no matter how close, is destined to last forever.

You were extremely close to the person you need to let go of, in fact, you both feel you were born to know each other in this life.

Still, life has a way of whittling down even the strongest of bonds, and so it has happened to you, too. You can no longer stand to be in the same room with this karmic connection as it causes you pain and heartache.

Venus sextile Mars ensures that you take steps to move on. This connection has done what it was meant to do; it enriched your life while it lasted, and you now have the power to understand that the job is now complete.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Relationships, like work, have beginnings, middles, and ends for you, Capricorn. You've never known it to be any other way, as you don't believe in 'forever'. You enjoy the romance of this poetic thinking, but you don't really subscribe to it personally.

You've felt the depth of karmic friendships and while they are lovely and magical, they are still just friendships, and friendships are made up of human beings.

To you, humans are flawed; you accept that.

During Venus sextile Mars, you will once again see another karmic friendship come and go it's OK. You are adaptable in this way. You may come off as cold or uncaring, but that's the last thing you are. What you are is self-protective.

You know that you've given your heart but you also know when it's time to retract. This transit will have a strong effect on you as you come to terms with the ending of yet another beautiful but painful karmic love story.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.