The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 10, 2022

For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 10, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Aries

Today, you may want freedom more than love. In a relationship, you may find it better to have lots of space so you can tend to your own things and not be distracted by others so you can focus.

Taurus

Go out in nature to gain a sense of clarity. When a relationship becomes more confusing than it feels worth, give yourself a moment to really think about what you share with the other person. Understanding the big picture of your relationship can help you to decide what you need to do next.

Gemini

There's always room for balance in love, Gemini. You have so many wonderful things you'd like to accomplish with your partner, but it's not easy to get to them all at once. Pace yourself for the future.

Cancer

Your partner and others are mirrors of yourself. If you love what you see, chances are you also possess those traits. Don't like what you see? Check yourself to see if you need to make some adjustments to your own personality. Then, lead by example.

Leo

In relationships, sometimes a person has to be another's source of strength. Today, you are the shoulder a friend needs to lean on during a tough time. You have been through a problem in the past that enables you to be there in a unique way.

Virgo

You have to make a choice, Virgo. You may not be ready for a full commitment right now, and that is OK. But, it's best to let someone know where you are emotionally so they can make adjustments in their own expectations.

Libra

We learn how to love from the people in our lives, and a part of you may project this one to another. Give yourself permission to learn new ways of loving others, It can be a wonderful thing for you to explore.

Scorpio

A part of you may feel like putting up walls to protect your heart. Today, when you put a wall up remember that you are leaving love out. Try to block what is toxic but also keep your love boxed in close to your heart.

Sagittarius

Today, you gain insight into the love that you needed. You are learning more things about your partner that allows you to be there in a way that you had not before.

Capricorn

Your relationship is going through some changes and it's not easy to navigate all of them at the same time. You may need a little bit of time to adjust to them yourself. Don't be hard on yourself when life feels crazy. Instead, add in more love.

Aquarius

It's time to celebrate love and to enjoy all that it offers you. Express gratitude for the gifts you have been given in this relationship. Even if you think that it won't last forever, cherish the now.

Pisces

Be gentle with yourself and others when it comes to your love life. Sometimes people are extra sensitive to criticism or feedback even if you deliver it with a soft approach.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.