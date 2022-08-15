The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 16, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 16, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Aries

Life is looking up for you, Aries, and this includes your love and romantic relationships.

Be in the moment and cherish the experiences you have today. Don't waste today worrying about the future or what you might not do right later on; live in the now.

Taurus

Of course, you want to make a good impression on your loved one's family, but they aren't who you are trying to build a life with. Be yourself, Taurus, and be good to the one you love.

When you are living in your truth, everything works out better that way. Even if in-laws do not ever see you for who you are, your love and your heart know what matters most.

Gemini

Be honest with yourself, Gemini. There are situations and relationships where you cannot come to a place of agreement. So you learn to agree to understand each other and practice acceptance.

A disagreement does not have to be a dealbreaker. It can be something that brings you closer together than ever before.

Cancer

Money can be a sore spot in every relationship, and finances are tough to navigate right now.

Today, you have the loving support of Venus in your sector of money, and this can help you and your partner to pull your minds together to come up with solutions you both feel comfortable about doing as a team.

Leo

Today, you learn so much about who you are and what you want from your life. The more you get to know yourself the stronger your relationships will be.

Your love life and your intimate relationships are an extension of your relationship with yourself.

The more you dig into your own personal shadow work, the stronger everything else in your life will become.

Virgo

An ex from your past may reach out to you today to try and mend the relationship in some way. It can be hard to reconnect with a flame that hurt your heart and made you feel a variety of negative emotions.

But, some time has passed and perhaps you've both learned while apart. This can also be healing for you to hear them apologize for their own shortcomings and to give you the opportunity to do the same.

Libra

A friend can be that person who gives you the courage you need to wipe tears and feel like the future is going to be OK.

After a breakup, it can take a long time to feel like your old self once again.

You may need a friend to encourage you to go out and try to meet someone new or to be that sidekick to hang out with when you feel lonely and need a person to talk to.

Scorpio

You can attempt to drown yourself in work and forget about the past, but the past is also going to be there when you go home and there's nothing but your thoughts.

Time truly can help you to heal your wounds, but it matters what you do with the time you've been given. You will want to make the most use of it.

Sagittarius

Your faith and belief in love can be restored if you allowed it to be so, Sagittarius. You may be telling yourself that there's no hope for you to find someone that you really like and things click.

But how will you know if you don't ever try? You may be surprised by the outcome of your love life once you start to explore love again.

Capricorn

You are ready to share your thoughts and feelings more openly than you have been for some time. You have so many things that you'd like to say to the one you are thinking of.

At first, it can feel awkward, but how freeing it will be once you start again. You are alive again, and it's a wonderful feeling when you fall in love.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love is taking on a whole new meaning, and you are in this wonderful place in time where you can meet people, date, and see who you enjoy talking to and who enjoys your company as well.

It's the perfect time to explore all the facets of romance and to use the lessons you've learned from the past so you can choose more wisely.

Pisces

Romance is wonderful, Pisces, but for today, you find the security you crave in the day-to-day details. You will value and cherish knowing your partner is in tune with your wants and needs.

Today focus on the small details and make the mundane aspects of life something you share together as you build a life as a couple.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.