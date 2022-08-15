The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Things are taking root and we are starting this week with lots of powerful energy.

On Tuesday, focus on your strengths and work on weaknesses because its in this area of your life where you can grow the most.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is one of those days when you push to make something happen, but no, it appears that the universe has other plans for you.

If a meeting gets missed because you were late due to bad traffic or date you hoped to have gets rescheduled because your significant other gets sick, chalk it up to divine intervention. You are needed elsewhere for a good reason.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today be intentional about your choices and actions, especially when it comes to working and how you present yourself around others.

It's easy to assume that no one is really paying attention to the little things because the workday is so busy, but your ethical standards and the way you hold yourself in the highest regard matter.

As you use this day to build, anticipate something great to come from the foundation you set down with each decision.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everything falls into place and when you ask for clarity it can arrive when you least expect it to.

What did not make sense to you before starts to reveal its hidden spiritual meaning. In the quiet of the day, you may sense more than you had about a perplexing problem and this is helpful to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today close friends and people whom you have known for a while are there for you in ways you need. If you have a problem that is getting you down, don't go it alone or try to do everything by yourself.

You may have a friend who is there for you to help you get on your feet again. They may have encouraging words, advice, or know where you can get what you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today is one of those perfect days to set up a coffee chat with a friend or a late dinner meet-up with a colleague who is in town for the week.

There's ample support for listening and learning from others coming to you graciously from both the Moon and Saturn.

You will want to ask lots of questions so you can get all you can out of the conversation, especially if you're speaking about a topic they are an expert in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Spend time doing work that you love, Virgo. There are certain days when your mind is ready to process all sorts of information that you have collected over a certain period of time.

If you're cleaning, organizing your desk or a workspace, or running around to finish a few errands, try not to fill your time with conversations on the phone.

Instead, let there be silence so your mind can start to pour out insights you didn't know you could ever have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, your desire is for stability, and life can be anything but predictable today. You will want to keep an optimistic mindset and aim for flexibility when your schedule becomes harried.

You may not be able to control everything that happens, but what you can do is control your reaction.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The power of positive impressions is in your hands today, Scorpio, and you won't want to miss out on a good opportunity when it comes your way. Today, authority figures—bosses, decision-makers, and supervisors—may find themselves depending heavily on you.

You may find it necessary to take the lead, and with Saturn giving you positive support today, it's an excellent time to show your team-player capabilities.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your word is your bond today, Sagittarius, but there is room for miscommunication. When you are asked to commit to something be certain that there is room for you to do so.

You don't want to assume anything at this time. Double-check and if necessary ask for time to respond to invites or date RSVPs later once you're certain you are available.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today brings with it supportive energy in the realm of your finances, Capricorn.

The day is great for working out necessary arrangements for contracts, negotiations, or seeing if there are any discounts available for big-ticket items you are buying this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, aim for self-sufficiency in the highest order. You will feel a lot of pressure to get things done for yourself and for your family.

You may not want to procrastinate, even if you feel like you have plenty of time to get things accomplished. You will want to make a deadline and commit to it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can feel slightly stuck in the past but the obstacle you feel may not be real. Use this time to understand yourself better and to accept challenges that stretch you beyond your limitations.

You may not always feel comfortable or confident with the process of growth, but you will be so glad you didn't give up when life got tough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.