The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius, and the Sun have in store for you.

Our focus begins to shift from work and career toward the collective as the Moon in Capricorn enters its transit and enters a new sign.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius starting this afternoon through the next two and a half days. When the Moon is in the eleventh sign of the zodiac we are eager to see collaborative support within our networks, friendship circles, and the community at large.

Take care when making decisions today, as a void of course Moon will last for two hours between 12: 40 p.m. and 2:46 p.m. EDT.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are known for your ambition, Aries, and when the Moon is in Capricorn, you are eager to compete with others.

People will love when you share your ideas with them today, but try not to go overboard with volunteering as others may want to pitch in and show their ability to work as a team.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's hard to show compassion at times, especially when you are met with a person who repeatedly does not follow the rules.

You may struggle to view a friend or coworker in the right light due to a sense that their actions have hurt your relationship in some way.

Today, try to connect with your more forgiving nature, and if you can, talk about how their actions have affected you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, your intuition is strong and you are able to see things that have not come out in the open yet. In some ways, this can give you hope that a problem you currently face is close to an end.

While it's too soon to let go and pretend that nothing is wrong, you may be ready to move on to your future by putting this chapter behind you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, it's all about finding the right balance between work and play. You have a strong need to recenter and focus on what matters most in your life.

If you have longed for inner peace, the comfort of a friend or kind words from a parent can do ou a world of good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The universe is opening the flood gates of your life and bringing abundant blessings to you.

This is the perfect day to go deep into thought and consider what it is that you want and how to go about reaching your goals in life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pay attention to your dreams, Virgo. You may be having more vivid visions about your future and what you hope to attain.

Some of these moments may not make much sense right now, but as you work on your shadow side and get better acquainted with who you are, you will find it much easier to know what path you ought to take.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Everyone has a guardian angel, and yours is sticking close to you to help provide you with ample support and protection from harm.

These angels can come in all sorts of forms, including a good friend who is always there for you or a mentor who helps you to navigate difficult times in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are ready to take on an adventure, Scorpio, Even if you only travel locally to see the things that you are curious about, venture out to see what's happening in your community. Enjoy some free time and make it special

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your faith has been flipped upside down at times and there are moments that rock your confidence in life, people, and the future. Today, work is where you place your value the most. You believe in what's tangle and what you can control, not an arbitrary idea you feel cannot be proven.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

For a moment, you may feel slightly at a disadvantage due to a loss of personal power or a lack of control in a key area of your life. Reflect on what led to the point and consider your next moves carefully. You do not want to jump to conclusions; instead, practice wisdom and trust your gut.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, let go of any unmet expectations and have patience with the process. You are no longer easily fooled by pretty faces or promises. Now the real work can begin.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have you been listening to your heart lately? Trust what you hear even if the new beginning you hoped to start soon is delayed. Timing is everything and right now there may be a few things you need to wait for, but don't fully realize it yet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.