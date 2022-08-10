The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, August 11, 2022

With our Full Moon in Aquarius on this day, August 11, 2022, we may be subject to some of the 'Moon madness' that we've all heard about. Where this could become a problem is that, while we have a Full Moon in Aquarius, we also have a very 'mental' transit called Mars sextile Neptune, and this could hold potential bad news for those of us who tend to overthink things.

Full Moon transits are already built for anxiety, and when we have a hostile Mars sextile Neptune take over—the planet that rules our deepest thoughts — we could end up making this day a mess for ourselves.

So, today might not be a day for smooth sailing, so to speak, in fact, we may get a little too caught up in our own thoughts, and that may lead us to dark places. We are quick to react to stimuli today, and most of them will bother us.

We may end up having arguments with people we care about, simply because we don't know where else to put our emotions. And for some signs, this may turn to hostility, and all of it is unintentional, yet potentially disastrous.

For those of us who already suffer from anxiety, this is the day when it's best to recall some of those self-help lessons to help us cope. Employing techniques and coping methods will be essential for some zodiac signs today, as the tendency to fly off the handle will be great and we may not be able to control ourselves during this time. Mars sextile Neptune puts us in a 'fight or flight' state of mind, and either way, we're going to feel it, defend it, and suffer due to it.

For these three zodiac signs, August 11, 2022 is going to be rough and it shows up most in their horoscopes for the Thursday.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's weird about today is that you start the day wanting to help people. Your family, your co-workers, strangers on the street, whoever is there is who you wish to guide. You feel you have the wisdom and the experience to help others out today, but you may find that you will overstep your bounds. What starts out as this desire to be of assistance, rapidly turns into you being too pushy for words and thus, being rejected for your efforts.

What went wrong is that the Full Moon energy is making everyone a little sensitive, so they really aren't up for you coming in to 'save the day' mainly because they don't believe you can. So, with Mars sextile Neptune as your adversary today, what you'll experience is an egomaniacal need to 'be the savior' of someone's existence, while they beg you to go away, claiming they don't need to be saved. Yikes.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are about to enter the self-pity zone, and once you go down that road, you take no prisoners. This means that you wake up in a bad mood and you make sure that your misery spends as much time as possible with the company.

You want everyone in your circle to feel your pain as if you are the only person on earth who experiences low days. No matter what others do to show you that they love you, or that they are supportive of whatever it is that you need, you'll find a way to make them feel insufficient.

During Mars sextile Neptune, you simply won't allow anyone to feel as though they are someone you care about. You let everyone in your life know that whoever they are, there's someone or something that is more important than they are, no matter who they are. You don't like people today, but mainly, you don't like yourself, and rather than face that, you make everyone around you miserable.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You would think that having a Full Moon in your native sign might be a good thing for you, but Full Moons are Full Moons no matter what sign they fall under, and they usually do bring with them anxiety and the feeling of not being able to understand something fully. You want so very badly for something to happen, and you've been waiting on it for what feels like way too long. You're starting to get antsy, fed up with waiting.

During this lunation and the Mars sextile Neptune that accompanies it on August 11, you will start to doubt your own dreams. This, more than anything, is your downfall, as you rely upon the power of your mind for being happy.

Yet, today feels too challenging; too many 'realities' are being streamed your way and you're not sure you want to hear all that realism. Ordinarily, you can just retreat into your safe space, the place in your mind where everything goes your way, but not today. Today brings on the reality in heaping doses, and it sure does NOT taste good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.