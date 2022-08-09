The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Today may bring us our shares of conflict, and while we may not appreciate some of it, there is still a chance we can make good of our experiences.

Because we are in Moon trine Mars, we can expect hostile reactions to things that may not necessarily imply hostility; and while we're there, we have an Aquarius Moon conjunct with Pluto to make all those reactions seem over the top and hurtful. It's a day of standing up for what one believes in, only to find out that our opinion is not valued by the people we want to value.

Mars energy is rough enough, but to compound it with Moon conjunction Pluto, is like sealing the deal; if we're going to have an argument with someone today, there's a good chance that feelings will be hurt, as both parties won't recognize that right time to stop.

We assault our friends with insults, thinking we're being funny, when in fact, all we're doing is putting someone else down.

So, certain zodiac signs may feel a little down today simply because everybody around them seems to be on some kind of argumentative tear, and it feels more like a war zone out there than a regular ol' day at work or play.

It's hard enough to work with Mars and Pluto transits, but to have everybody working with them at the same time can border on chaos. Today, the chaotic mess that some of us will get into can't be helped, though we will try to hold off when we see that maybe this is going too far. Eyes open, signs, stay aware.

Which three zodiac signs need to be aware of their rough horoscope on Wednesday, August 10, 2022?

If you are a Taurus, Leo, or a Libra, you may want to read on.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Ordinarily, a transit like Moon trine Mars can do you a world of good—if you get to stay by yourself, working on some kind of creative project. However, when this transit affects you and puts you in the public eye, the reaction is different; today, you will be perceived as stubborn and aggressive. You come off as someone who cannot be told what to do, and that should anyone try, they will get their head ripped off their shoulders.

You don't mean to come off so harsh, but you feel the influence of Moon trine Mars in your bones and it makes you feel particularly 'unmovable' in your ways. And, the thing is, you're probably right about being 'right.' You do know how to get things done and you aren't about to do it another way, simply because someone else's ego has decided it might be a better idea. You're tired of people's egos today, as you are way too filled up with your own.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The further into the Leo sun we get, the more you feel as though everything should go your way, according to your plans. While that's a fine ideal, it's an impossible request to make of the universe, as it will do, with or without your opinion. And that is exactly what bugs you today; you feel like you're not being listened to. And, you feel like what you have to say is important. Yet, you seem to be all alone in this dire need to be heard.

What really disturbs you today, August 10, during Moon trine Mars, is that you don't feel like you're asking too much, in fact, all you really want to do is give. You feel loving and want to give love. You feel generous and want to bear gifts and during Moon trine Mars, everyone's into their own head and nobody seems to notice you're even there. It's a Leo-sized nightmare in the making, but you will get past it soon enough.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are times when you like to think of yourself as the grand seducer; you are charming and witty and why would anyone on this earth ever want to reject you? And, how could they, with all of your grand powers at your beck and call? Well, today brings the humbling of Libra, and it's probably the last thing you wanted to know about.

During Moon trine Mars, you'll have other problems to deal with, the least of them being that you will be rejected and made a fool of by someone you swore would fall to your mega-magnetism. Today's harshness will come in the form of a lesson that teaches you to stand down. You have been living inside a bubble of your own making, and in that bubble, you think you're some kind of god or magician.

Here's the wake-up call: you're not. You're just another person on the planet with talents and foibles and flaws and gifts. Deal with it, Libra. It's OK to be a regular old human being, basically because you really don't have a choice in the matter.

