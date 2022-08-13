The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, August 14, 2022

Everything becomes about love one way or another today as the Pisces Moon has its way with all the zodiac signs, but especially a few of them.

The energy recently seems to change day to day. One day you are seeking solitude, next a grand adventure, only to wake up and realize that it has changed once again.

Pisces is the sign of unconditional love which means as the Moon moves through this emotional sign uniting with other planets, the common theme of today is inspiring you to love every moment of your life.

That is not to say there will not be challenges or hard days, but it does mean that through it all, you feel a connectedness and purpose to what you are doing.

So often, when you lack love for an aspect or even person in your life, it is because it feels there is no longer a purpose for it.

Even if challenges occur, which they always will, being confident in the purpose of your career or relationship inspires you to greet those moments with an open heart knowing that there is something within the difficulties that will help you grow.

Today the focus shifts to not only embracing what you love about your life but also what the purpose is for situations and relationships within it.

Early on the Pisces Moon connects with Mars in Taurus and then Pluto in Capricorn. This helps to push you towards that love, embracing it by heading out to dinner with friends or even having a romantic evening in.

Mars wants action and joy, but it also is looking for deep connections. Pluto in Capricorn is always about the transformation of the old, but it wants to make sure that there is truth and purpose in whatever is being done.

And Pisces, as always, just wants to simply love.

There is a strong theme of relationships today with the Pisces Moon which can make you look at those connections in your life differently.

When reflecting on a romantic relationship, look for what it is adding to your life that ties into the purpose that you will ultimately feel exist for you. The stronger you feel this purpose, the more in love with the relationship and life you will feel.

Career-wise, this will also arise as you will be focusing on how to feel more valuable in the workplace, once again bringing up the theme of whether your purpose in a particular setting has come to a close or if there is some renegotiating that can take place to create a new one.

Later in the day, Mars in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn helping you to focus on what you feel driven to create or pursue.

This is about you making sure that you feel a deep connection and purpose within every area of your life, because if it is taking your time and energy, then you also need to be receiving something in return.

Here are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, August 14, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pluto is currently in Capricorn stirring the emotional waters of your life. As this is occurring you are being asked to not just see the truth within relationships and situations, but also to seek it within yourself. The cosmos has been pushing you to break away from anything that has felt too routine or monotonous recently so that you have more space for what you truly love.

A big part of that though is knowing what truly feels purposeful for you.

Today may be a great day to either spend time with new people or to research a new hobby or project. Maybe setting off for a hike in nature or taking that wine tasting class you have been considering will allow you to discover something new that brings joy into your life.

Whatever you feel drawn to experience, allow yourself to try new things today, to experiment, and remember that change best occurs when it has to do with something or someone that you love.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Pisces Moon brings up themes of romance and how much joy you are experiencing in this part of your life. There has been a lot of reflection and work in your romantic life this year in terms of expanding and bringing in new possibilities.

For you, part of today’s reflection is understanding and validating that happiness is just as much a purpose in a relationship as healing or growth is. Things may have become a little lackluster in your romantic life, as well as in your life in general, with how much work you have been putting in. Use the energy today to simply have the goal of happiness, joy, and love be all that you focus on.

Regardless of what it is that you are doing, use today to simply look at what can bring positive moments to yourself or your relationship. Sticking to financial or life goals is necessary at times, but if they are ultimately not bringing you greater happiness then it is time to start to shift things.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

All this Taurus energy is really encouraging you to step out from the shadows of any cycles or patterns in your life. You have all the tools that you need to genuinely create a life that you love. To hold back or delay your own happiness is the same as saying that you are not worthy to receive it.

You know that you are though and while you cannot control the actions or choices of those around you, you can control your own. Use today’s energy to take control of your happiness and choose to do something that fills you up. Regardless of what it is, you deserve to be happy, period.

The more that you are living a life that you love, the more that you will attract that love from a relationship that you are seeking. Nothing good ever comes from self-sacrificing your own happiness for the sake of others. Instead, whatever you receive from anyone else will also simply build upon what you have first created for and within yourself. Choose love, today and always.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.