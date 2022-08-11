The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, August 12, 2022

After the Super Full Moon in Aquarius yesterday, the energy turns quieter and more introspective on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Between the Lion’s Gate Portal at the beginning of the week and Venus shifting into Leo alongside the Super Full Moon in Aquarius yesterday the energy has been intense.

There has been a drive to cultivate greater freedom, learn lessons about previous cycles, and begin to live life more authentically with the ability to take great risks for what matters most to you.

Today however all of that shifts.

The Moon slides into the watery realm of Pisces midday and the exuberance you have had on going full steam ahead seems to subside as you are called to rest.

As much as it can seem crucial now to not lose momentum, it is important to understand that you need to rest even as much as it seems everything in life is pushing you forward.

The Pisces Moon is asking you to prioritize your self-care.

You may need to get a bit more sleep, lounge around in sweats today, or even just take off for an impromptu beach day.

Listen to this part of yourself, as it is not trying to avoid the work and task at hand but to only give you enough energy to continue on.

When faced with making changes in your life, it is important to remember that the process is one of a marathon and not a race.

In this, pauses or times of rest become critical not just so you have the endurance to move ahead with what you need but also so that you can give yourself time to process all that has occurred or been realized.

This subdued energy of quiet that washes over you today is reinforced by the Moon connecting with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius.

Saturn is currently peaking in its final retrograde in Aquarius bringing some major karmic lessons to fruition which means not only is a change in store but that you taking time to assimilate everything becomes important.

Today is a day to choose peace, by whatever means necessary.

If there are those in your life who do not seem to understand the meaning of that, then it is time to practice boundaries with them so that today you can have all the time you need to reflect, think, plan or even just lose yourself in a good book.

The journey is one that truly never ends.

It is made up of spirals that bring you back to something for greater understanding and moments which catapult you to places you could never have imagined, but through it all, there are times of quiet and rest.

As you go through your day instead of feeling anxious as it seems nothing is happening, lean into the peace that comes from knowing you are making up your own rules as you go along, and oftentimes the inability to receive the quieter moments comes from having chaos become the norm.

Which three zodiac signs have the best day on August 12, 2022?

If you ask Pisces, Aquarius, or Taurus, they have the most wonderful horoscopes on Friday.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon shifts into your own sign today encouraging you to take time out from what has been going on recently and to reconnect with your quiet side. Especially for you, rest is hugely important.

During Full Moons, more than other signs, you can have your sleep disrupted so even if stress from relationships or situations has not been occurring, you could simply need some time to catch up on your physical rest. Right now, as Neptune is retrograde in your sign, a lot of truths are being revealed.

This paints things in a different light as you are seeing things for what they are instead of how you imagined them to be. Naturally, you wear rose-colored glasses more than most but being able to see the truth allows you to actually make plans moving forward that can garner the results that you are hoping for.

Today let yourself slide not just into rest, but into the dream world of what you want your life to be. Look not for imaginary beauty but for what you can create for yourself in reality and do not be afraid to say no to plans, today is all about you and what you need.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the Super Full Moon in Aquarius wanes today it is a great chance to pause and have a bit of a reset before continuing on. Saturn is still retrograde in your sign and while it will be through the fall, the peak of this period is ending.

Give yourself time today to put together many of the pieces that you have been struggling to find a place for and ultimately give yourself the time that you need to get to that deep level of acceptance. Joy has been a big part of your year so far which means that for you this becomes as important as rest today.

When you learn and can free yourself from the lessons that have kept you in place, you are able to receive more opportunities for joy in the present moment. Instead of simply taking time by yourself today, think of including a romantic partner or friend that you always seem to enjoy life with. Let yourself see that sometimes it is not the hard lessons that teach what you need to see, but those moments of simply living life fully.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Uranus North Node union in your sign was just reactivated yesterday which may have stirred up the waters around you. This transit, though positive with unexpected blessings, can also often turn the water around you murky.

Today is best spent by yourself or with those that do not bring any chaos into your life. Look for how your interactions and relationships with others have changed during this year and then make sure that you are not continuing within patterns just because you always have.

You get to decide who is in your life and who is not, as well as the boundaries which you deserve and need to be treated. During the energy of today pay attention to what peace feels like, as it may feel unfamiliar.

This is the ability to be by yourself in life without feeling that inner desire to do something because it feels like nothing is happening. Being in these moments is as important as being able to navigate the storms of life. Today you are realizing that the murkiness will clear by you just giving everything and every one time to settle and, in the meantime, you can find some much-needed peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.