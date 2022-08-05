We win some, lose some, and it's all in a day's work. Today, we may see a little more of the latter half of that phrase as we have a few testy transits to deal with. It's hard to get around the vibe that comes along with Moon sextile Pluto, and while some of us can and will make it work for us, it's a tall order, and most of us will come up short.

The Moon sextile Pluto works on our sense of self-deception; we may not trust our own instincts during this time, and that could potentially cause trouble in our lives.

On August 6, some of us will doubt ourselves to such a degree that we'll end up canceling something we've worked hard to achieve simply because fear takes over. Fear of rejection or being made fun of gets us right where it counts and at the very worst of times.

Suppose we have been planning to do something for a long time, and we've now only got the courage up to do this thing. In that case, we need to be very wary around Moon sextile Pluto, as this is the transit that could cause us to back out.

That's where it becomes a 'bad' day. It's not so much the fear of rejection but the idea that we may just succumb to the 'weird' feeling we have, and this feeling is too inopportune for words.

This is NOT the right time to back out of an engagement, and for the love of all you've worked so hard, try to stick with the original plan. Do not fail yourself simply on a hunch; hunches come from Moon sextile Pluto today, and that's a setup for disaster. Trust the plan, not the impulse.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Saturday, August 6, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you are about to do today is a blackout of a commitment that meant everything in the world to you — if you stayed. What's worse is that you might not even be sure of why you are feeling so negative or why you suddenly changed your mind.

What's true is that Moon sextile Pluto has a way of playing with your emotions, and today it's going to put you through the wringer; you feel like if you move forward, you'll make a mistake, and that one little instinctive feeling is enough for you to pull out completely.

You know that others depend on you, but you can't bring yourself to complete your end of the bargain, and this creates fear in you. Now, you wonder about repercussions: Will everybody be mad at you for your choices, and will they want to 'make you pay?' Do not worry so much, Taurus. Think things through today and do not act rashly.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your day goes wrong the second you think you can pull one over on someone who cares for you. Perhaps you couldn't care less about this person, and perhaps they've caught on to your lack of interest in their well-being.

You are unaware that the person you're about to treat like garbage is a brilliant, self-preserving person who loves themselves and is one step ahead of you. Because Moon sextile Pluto is not on your side, you'll know that you've been done dirty in advance.

You thought you'd be the one to cause the 'romantic hit and run.' Still, it appears that you can't get over this person, and now that they are your sworn enemy, you might not ever get past anyone again. This is a 'learn your lesson' day, Libra. Learn it. Treat people with respect.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you may experience today during Moon sextile Pluto is this feeling of not wanting to wait around for someone to make a decision about your life. Pluto transits often come with control issues; in your case, someone in your life has taken it upon themselves to make decisions for you.

You never gave them the right to, and yet, you've been letting them go ahead in this manner as if it's the default thing to do. During Moon sextile Pluto, you will realize that they haven't been doing the right thing by you.

It's not that they're purposefully doing the wrong thing, but they are not you, which means they don't have the right to make hard choices for you. This also means that you need to step up and take control because if you don't, the same thing will continue, ad infinitum. Take control, Pisces. This is, after all, YOUR life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.