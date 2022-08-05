The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During The Moon In Sagittarius, August 6 – 8, 2022

With the Moon in Sagittarius, it's very easy for us to see everyone as 'good.' Yes, that means during this transit, we may find that our choices are made out of naiveté, rather than wisdom.

We trust in people we should not give a second thought to, and we protect those who might treat us without regard.

We don't feel confused today, but we are, and others will see this in us as we make a series of wrong moves that will prove that we are not in our right mind.

Today is the perfect day to fall in love with the wrong person. It's also the perfect day to stay in love with someone who wrongs us. That Moon in Sagittarius energy puts us in a state of denial that is so great that we may even know that the person we love is wrong for us.

Still, we might stay with them anyway because we don't want to admit it. To admit this kind of naïveté is to believe we are stupid and ignorant, and who on earth wants to think of themselves like that? No one.

And so today will have us knowing something dreadful about ourselves: we've made the wrong choice, and we've picked the worst person we could possibly pick to be our romantic partner.

Everyone knows we've made a mistake, and they are all talking behind our backs about it. We shun them and pretend everything is OK until it becomes too much, and we finally own up to the fact that we've made a huge mistake.

The three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person during the Moon in Sagittarius, August 6 – 8, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

You've always been the sort who falls in love with whoever catches your eye, and while you're there, you make this person into a celebrity. You just can't help it. You see the flaws at first, and then you deny they exist because accepting them would reflect your poor judgment. Because you do not want to hear opinions from your friends, you make your boundaries known.

Any naysaying will not be tolerated. You will defend this person, even after they treat you like trash, as they will definitely be doing so. In your mind, their failure to be a good partner is your failure, and you don't like to own up to anything.

You are proud and determined to live up to your self-image. During Moon in Sagittarius, you will prove to all of your friends that you are indeed the most naive person they've ever known.

2. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

When you fell in love, you went all the way down the rabbit hole, and you didn't care if you never hit bottom. And then, you hit bottom and realize that this person has never been faithful to you.

Being that loyalty and commitment is number one on your list of essentials in a relationship, you will use the Moon's energy in Sagittarius to get yourself back on track. Perhaps they had an excellent and valid reason for cheating on you. Maybe you did something wrong.

This thinking is for losers, Cancer, and you are not a loser. Wake up. You fell in love with the wrong person, and now you're paying the price with heartbreak. They were always the wrong person, and you tried as hard as possible to make them the right person. No such luck there, but healing? Yes, that's your next stop. You'll be OK.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

You can only recognize that you've fallen for the wrong person in hindsight. Enough time has passed, and you are now ready to rid yourself of the self-deception that has been 'your way' for the entirety of your relationship with this wrong person.

They were always using you; on some level, you knew this but could not accept it as reality. And so, you let yourself be used. You let yourself be lied to. And then, the time came along and healed those wounds, and as the Moon entered your sign of Sagittarius, you suddenly felt like it was all so beneath you.

Yes, you fell for the wrong person, and yes, your judgment was clouded by your physical attraction to them but so what? They are garbage, Sagittarius, and you know it now. OK, we all make mistakes. Time to move on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.