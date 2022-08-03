The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon In Scorpio, August 4 - 6, 2022

Whenever we know that the Moon is in Scorpio, we tend to think that if ever there were a time for us to 'get lucky' in love, it would be during this transit. And guess what?

We'd be right, as this is definitely the right day (and evening) for love and passion. But it's not just about love or even intimacy that makes this day so lucky; it's about finding within ourselves the nerve to be the person we wish to be, in love and in fantastical romance.

In other words, today is the day where we set aside our inhibitions and just go for it whatever 'it' may be. Whether we're in a long-term relationship or we're just getting together with someone for the first time, we are full of nerve and courage today, and it's all positive.

Just because it's a Scorpio transit doesn't mean it's dangerous or worrisome, in fact, it's just the opposite today. Today is for making the right moves at the right time and feeling Uber-confident about everything we do or are about to do.

During Moon in Scorpio, we're not just passionate though — we're intelligently passionate, which means we're not just throwing ourselves into something without caution. We're not going to break hearts and take names, as Scorpio transits often times suggest.

What makes this day feel so lucky for some of the astrological signs here, today, is all about finding the courage and the raw chutzpah to simply live out the best of our fantasies with another person.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Lucky In Love During Moon In Scorpio, August 4 - 6, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know what's kept you back in terms of being able to express yourself, and you know what you have to do if you are ever going to be able to let the person you're interested in know what's on your mind, and with Moon in Scorpio, you'll let go of the past and prepare for new beginnings.

Love is definitely in your cards today, and you won't be content with simply showing up; oh no, you are prepped for impressing the heck out of someone, and you know exactly how to go about doing that. You feel daring, bold — ready to take chances today.

You've thought it all out, and with this kind of preparation, you simply cannot go wrong. Luck is so on your side today that you'd be a fool to not take advantage of the times. Not to mention that you're super charming today as if you've been blessed with the gift of communication, and guess what? With Moon in Scorpio on your side, you definitely are.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What can we say but, wow, Scorpio — expect the highest today because the Moon is in your sign and you are feeling good. Hey, days like this happen, and when they do we have to do two things: be grateful that we're alive to experience them and take advantage of the gifts we are offered today.

Your gift will come in the form of charisma. You just can't be more attractive than you are today, and you'll be walking around with a metaphorical neon sign over your head that says, "Love me, I am the bomb." And people will love you and want you.

That famous Scorpio sensuality is in full blossom today and you could go into the lover's history books if you want to. If there's someone that you want to impress today, then don't even hesitate — let them know you mean business, and that 'business' means "I want you." Follow your charm; you've got it in spades, today, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, or rather, tonight, you'll be in the kind of mood that allows you to put aside all of your uptight Capricorn sanity so that you can go full-on crazy-town with the one person who is totally into it: your romantic partner.

Moon in Scorpio brings you exactly what you need, which is a mini-vacay from your job, your bills, your excellent work ethic, and all of the things that make you so perfect and that is not a sarcastic joke. You are pretty dang great at so many things but with this kind of greatness comes responsibility and weariness.

Luckily, you react well to Scorpio transits and with Moon in Scorpio, you'll easily toss aside your work demeanor so that you can get back to the work of being your sexy, sensuous self. Tonight is the night to enjoy yourself and have fun. (No thoughts of work allowed!)

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.