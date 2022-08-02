The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 02, 2022
For Wednesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 3, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, August 03, 2022.
Aries
When you love someone, pray for them and ask the universe to keep them safe. When you are constantly sending someone light and love, it's as though there's protection around them that they cannot see, but they feel within their heart.
Taurus
When you decide to forgive someone for what they have done, it's a gift you give to yourself. You don't carry the burden of sorrow in your heart anymore. Even if you cannot forget, you at least let go of the need to judge.
Gemini
Do something kind for someone who can't help themselves. Love can be an action, and when you do kind things it brings a sense of joy and happiness to your heart.
Cancer
There's always a small reward for you when you love someone well. They adore you for all that you are and who you prove yourself to be. There's a level of trust that nothing can take away.
Leo
Be honest. When you speak your truth it causes you to commit yourself to it. You will live more aligned with what your values are and feel strongly committed to being yourself.
Virgo
Have a vision for your romantic relationship, Even if you're just dating for the first time, know what you want so that if you don't get it, you can walk away. You need to know what you hope to gain from each relationship you invest your time and energy into.
Libra
Be confident about your relationship. Don't allow self-doubt, worry, or fear to hinder you from having a positive experience in this relationship. When things are new, you can get jealous or feel insecure. But trust that love is going to bring you to the right place, all you have to do is allow it.
Scorpio
Eat healthily and take good care of yourself. Who you are will attract the same into your life. If you want someone who is healthy and does things that you admire and respect, then be the same in your own life.
Sagittarius
Connect with your inner child. It's time for you to let your inner spirit come out and play to have fun and enjoy life. When you feel like there's no perfect love in the world, remember that you will find that perfection within yourself.
Capricorn
Embrace love for all that it is. You don't always need to define love. You just need to feel it and let it penetrate the walls of your heart so that they can come down.
Aquarius
It's time to drop your guards, Aquarius. You've been by yourself for long enough. And even though you enjoy me-time, you're ready for companionship and someone to love.
Pisces
Call a time out, Pisces. You need a little more time to yourself to think and process your feelings. Things will become clearer when you allow yourself a bit of room to breathe away from the busy energy of the world.
