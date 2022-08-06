The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 06, 2022
For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 7, 2022.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, August 07, 2022.
Aries
Make time for romance, Aries. Today's a perfect day for love. Your sweet and sentimental side is so easy to connect with making today perfect for sharing your heart with someone you like.
Taurus
Visit with family, Taurus. You will find that your sweet spot is around people who know you well. You need familiar territory and all the home comforts.
Gemini
Wear your heart on your sleeve, Gemini. A sweet conversation is on the horizon. You're going to open up and feel good about it.
Cancer
You love to do things for others. Today, you're the giver in the relationship and you make the day memorable.
Leo
Do something special for you, Leo. Indulge yourself in a treat that makes your heart feel full of light and love.
Virgo
Let go of the past, Virgo. There are times when you have to confront a problem, and days when you need to move on.
Libra
A friend is there for you with open arms. It's a good day to run to the one you trust the most.
Scorpio
Your work is part of where you feel most driven and comfortable. Work can be a source of refuge and give you a lot of confidence that affects the other areas of your life as well.
Sagittarius
Explore the true meaning of love, Sagittarius. You're tired of all the superficial things that people say. Today, aim for genuine relationships and honesty.
Capricorn
Share your heart, Capricorn. You have healed from the past, and now you're ready to give someone your love. You don't want to be alone, and someone is there for you to give you attention.
Aquarius
Your love life is about to bloom, Aquarius. A soulmate is on the horizon, and it's there for you to take if you want.
Pisces
Tend to the details of love, Pisces. It's the perfect day to dote on your significant other and shower them with all your love.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.