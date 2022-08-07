The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, August 8, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 8, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, August 08, 2022.

Aries

Overlook flaws, Aries. Sometimes the things we see in others are also present in ourselves. To love people unconditionally, we also must come to a place of self-acceptance.

Taurus

Yes, you can structure a romantic weekly date night with your partner. It may seem unspontaneous to think so far ahead, but the anticipation and expectancy of a sweet time focused on your partner may be just what you need.

Gemini

Important changes are taking place in your love life. While unpredictable romance can feel uncomfortable, you will be surprised by how good a new relationship develops once you have everything in place.

Cancer

Happiness starts with you. Expect good things to happen and refuse to allow a past relationship to hinder your future. Trust that love will find a way.

Leo

Don't spend precious time worrying about the future. You become what you invest your energy into, so don't feed fear any more energy than it needs.

Virgo

Be true to your heart, Virgo. More often than not, your intuition is correct. You will want to listen to what your soul has to say, especially when it comes to who you want to love.

Libra

Take time to mend a broken heart. Sometimes you need to care for yourself first before you can truly love another with pure intentions and no leftover anger from the past.

Scorpio

Give someone the benefit of the doubt. People tend to make mistakes because they are human. Look at their actions and words to see if they match. See things for what they are, even if a part of you is afraid of getting hurt. Love has a way of testing itself.

Sagittarius

An ex who hurt you may seem to have everything together on the outside, but deep down, there are many regrets. Your job is to forgive and move on.

Capricorn

A friend may need you to be there for them as they go through a tough breakup. This is when you get to see your past experiences coming in handy. Seeing how your life can inspire others will give you a strong sense of purpose.

Aquarius

Love is a two-way street. If you feel as though someone cannot love you the way you need, chances are you eventually will also feel unable to give them what they want. Sometimes it's just better to let things go on good terms.

Pisces

Every action you take is either a step towards love or away from it. So today, be intentional with the choices you make. Know which direction you want your romantic life to go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.