Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 6, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, August 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

It's time for you to open your eyes to the reality of your current situation. You've allowed yourself to become complacent, and it's time for you to make a change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You've done your part, Taurus. Once you have given a person your advice and input, it's not up to you to decide their next steps. It's their decision to figure out if they are willing to make adjustments or not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Own up to your part, Gemini. Enough blameshifting. Yes, it's uncomfortable to admit when you are wrong, but it's necessary for you to do the work to demonstrate how you have changed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are so ready to fall madly in love with the right person, Cancer. Your heart is wide open to receive and to give of yourself in return.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

A person who loves to argue enjoys pushing your buttons. There's really nothing you can do to stop them from trying because they simply cannot resist watching you squirm in aggravation. The only thing you need to do is detached and don't let their antics crawl beneath your skin.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

A lot is coming at you all at once, so today can be both busy and productive. You're up for the challenge, Virgo. Don't give up when life gets a bit harder. Remind yourself how tough you can be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are going to get a reward for doing something good. You have been contributing so much toward the growth of another. The universe is watching your selflessness and things are going to come back your way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

It's best to manage your budget, Scorpio. Practice saving money and being wise with your spending. Don't indulge right now. Be smart with what you have.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your emotions are raw and telling. Pay attention to the way you feel right now. It's going to give you an understanding of your needs, wants and future goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are going back and forth on an idea, but it's time to make a decision. Do a pros and cons list, Capricorn so you can tell whether or not you like one choice more than another.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You've been burning the candle at both ends, and now it's time for you to take a break and catch up on your rest. You need a small respite from all that you've been doing. You'll be so much more refreshed after a brief time away from it all.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are so ready to get going, Pisces. You are feeling ambitious and it shows. Take advantage of this surge of energy and press forward toward your dreams.

