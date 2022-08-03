Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 4, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, August 4, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, August 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Your heart has been divided for long enough, Aries. You are ready to make a decision about what you want to do with your life. Sink or swim!

Your passion is clear, and all it will take for you to claim your happiness is to declare that you know what you want and choose it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A small problem that came up this week is moving its way behind you.

The way you spent your time was heavily affected by this unfortunate situation, but things will begin to improve. You get much of your time and energy back soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

There are plenty of potential opportunities for you to take advantage of right now; however, you have been waiting for the right moment.

The truth is that there is never a perfect time to start something new. Seize the moment you are in now and use it to work on your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Someone may be trying to deceive you by pretending to be a friend when they are not.

You need to pay close attention to everything that people say or avoid saying when in your company to notice who is friend or foe.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

We all have things that hold us back from our best life, and today it's your turn to let it go, Leo.

You know that you are ready for bigger and better things, but sometimes you allow your inner critic to take over your mind and keep you from attaining your greatness!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Narrow your focus, Virgo. You know what you want so why allow yourself to become distracted by trivial things?

Reorganize your schedule in order to make room for your priorities. You don't need to add anything to your life that does not belong there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Imposter syndrome is real, Libra. You know when you feel like you are in over your head. That's when you may do things that stop you from experiencing growth.

In fact, you may even do something to hurt your progress. Believe in yourself, Libra, and instead of saying you can't do something, trust that you can ... even if it takes you a little bit more time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings may get the best of you today. Scorpio, when you notice that a negative emotion starts to reveal the worst of you, stop immediately.

Call a time out and ask to table the problem until later. Come back to talk things through once you are calm and feel more capable of expressing yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You may feel like you are a superhero, but you aren't Sag. You're a regular human being with skin on just like everyone else.

So, today when you can't get to everything you hoped to get to before the end of the day, don't sweat it too much. You'll be back on track tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Things happen, Capricorn. When you start to notice a drop in your productivity levels, don't beat yourself up over it.

Ask yourself what happened and what you can do to pick back up next week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Everyone needs a little bit of rest and relaxation. You could use a small break today from the stress of your day.

Call a time out and go for walk. Give yourself time to do things a bit slower than usual. You can catch up another day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are on an incline in your life and it can feel like the air is harder to breathe.

Even though the past seems better than the future, remember that is your old self calling. You are here to become someone new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.