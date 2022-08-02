The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Your daily horoscope for August 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra, and the Sun in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think things through, Aries. A little bit of progress comes from steady efforts, so you don't want to give up yet. You are too close to the finish line.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Make a commitment, Taurus. Today is a great day for giving help to someone in need. Be generous with your assistance and try to follow through to the end of the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Great luck is coming to you, Gemini. Big blessings are coming your way. You are going to have a landslide of good luck, and it may include money.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Focus on joy, Cancer, today can be a bit of a stressful day. Play your favorite songs. If you feel like it, dance away some of the negative energy that takes place today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to make an important decision, Leo. You need to make a change and it's time to start heading in a direction that matches your goals.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You receive a sign from above; the universe is speaking to you. What you needed to know can be heard now. Prays get answered.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Look in your heart, Libra. You are ready for great healing. A heartbreak can come to an end. A relationship that was once broken can finally reconcile and be restored.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have so many feelings that need to be communicated to someone. If you keep things to yourself it can make you feel sad and disconnected from others. Be proactive and speak up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Spend time with animals today, Sagittarius. Let your mind, body and spirit be restored by the company you keep. You can learn so much from a furry friend about things like loyalty and loving someone unconditionally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your faith is restored, Capricorn. Even when the miracle you wanted to happen does not come to pass, there are things that reveal the universe is there for you. You are right where you need to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Focus on the process, Aquarius. You're ready for a true learning experience. There is something sweet about gaining wisdom without having to work so hard. You get insight just from working through an experience.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be optimistic, Pisces. There are so many good things happening in your life right now. Believe in yourself. You have all that you need to succeed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.