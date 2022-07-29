Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 30, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 29, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, July 30, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
Be generous, Aries. Today, you wear your heart on your sleeve and feel openly warm toward others.
When someone is down and out your generous side kicks in and you may even surprise yourself.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
It's time to budget. You need to make a decision when it comes to your priorities. You can't continue to spend more than you make. So, it's time to sit down and crank out some numbers to sort things out.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
Hide from the noise. It's time to get quiet and do some deep thinking. Creative ideas will come to you when you are no longer busy and distracted.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
You can manifest money. Imagine what you want coming to you and receiving it with open arms. Get intentional about what you need.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
You are allowing others to decide the fate of your happiness. It's time for you to pull back and establish a different workflow.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
A new job with everything you need is out there for you. Don't let yourself be stuck where you are unhappy. Put your feelers out.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
Good things come to those who wait. Even a bad situation will turn out well for you.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Moon
A fake friend is possibly causing you to feel as though there's something wrong with your relationship. Listen to your instincts; if someone seems ingenuine they likely are.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
The truth is so disappointing and you may feel as though you need to prove yourself. Don't people please to make things better. Listen to your heart.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Magician
You are clever enough to figure out a way past this obstacle. Problems happen to help you see who you really are.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Tower
A sudden mishap comes to you and makes it difficult to follow through with your holiday plans. Dig in your heels and take the challenge. What belongs to you cannot be taken without your permission.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
You are rushing ahead aimlessly and this is what causes problems down the road. Stop and slow down; pay attention to the signals that are being given to you.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.