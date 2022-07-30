The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A "No Strings Attached" Love Affair During Sun Trine Jupiter, July 31 - August 8, 2022

Here we are, smack dab in the middle of the summer, and for three zodiac signs, this is the perfect time to have a no-strings-attached love affair.

Starting July 31, 2022, to August 8, 2022, we can expect more heat and sunshine. We want to walk on the beach, eat summer fruits, and indulge ourselves in yummy fried foods.

We have one thing on our minds, love and enjoying everything life has to offer, but of course, this cannot be a party of one. We want someone to share our lives with.

It can't be helped. Historically, we associate summer and its freedoms with the desire to be with someone, a summer fling, a quick romance.

We're not looking for a marriage contract with a blood oath attached; no, we want a 'no strings attached love affair. We're not here to take it all that seriously — certainly not on the last day of July.

The summer represents freedom to us. It hearkens back to our childhood days when everything felt easier and had so few consequences.

And while we're no longer children, our inner child can't help but wake up when it's in the presence of sun trine Jupiter, which is our independent 'spirit familiar' this week.

This transit lets us see the bright side of life; we don't want to get heavy.

We don't want to create situations for ourselves that promise pain or commitment. We simply want to share our bodies with others who wish for the same. Love, uncomplicated, no strings attached. We do our thing and then happily go on our ways.

On this day, we may already know who this magical person will be if they are not with us. It's great to know that there will be no broken hearts due to this coupling. All parties concerned are on board with the 'no strings attached idea.

Today is when we experience what it's like to trust another person, in so much as we are here for the fun of it all, rather than the secret agenda leading to a broken heart. No hearts will break under the watch of the Sun trine Jupiter.

The three zodiac signs who want a "no strings attached" love affair during the Sun trine Jupiter, July 31 - August 8, 2022 are Virgo, Sagittarius and Capricorn.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This year has been rough for you in terms of love and relationship. You may have recently broken up with someone. Even though the heartache is still somewhat fresh, you want to rid yourself of all the negative feelings by getting into something with another person that simply feels good.

You crave no attachment to this person and hope they don't fall in love with you.

You've learned to go for the experience rather than the lifelong commitment, and right now, you're ready for a no strings attached love affair.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

You know what it takes to create such a thing, and on July 31, you'll make up your mind that enough is enough; you want the fun and frolic of an easy love affair. You aren't even sure you want more than just a few days with this person; what you are sure of, however, is that you're not cut out for much more right now. Life is for living, Virgo. Enjoy it, as it is yours, after all.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Ordinarily, you'd usually prefer to just stay alone, on your own, as you seem to be the best company for yourself. But the summer heat and the influence of the Sun trine Jupiter make you think, "It might be fun to get into something romantic with someone, if just for a short while."

You'll follow that instinct and successfully create this kind of situation within the day.

If it lasts for all of August, that would be cool, but if it ends after a week, no biggie.

Right now, you want to feel young and alive. You're not up for the whole 'promise of partnership' thing, as that's the antithesis of feeling 'young and live' to you. You want your love short, sweet and finite.

This way, you don't have to wait for things to sour, as experience has shown you. You idealize the idea of perfect love as the kind that remains perfect due to its short lifespan.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know who you are, and you are perfectly comfortable being the person you've become. You've been in love and gone through both the agony and the ecstasy of being in a committed relationship.

You are here for the experience, but you also learn from it, which is why, on July 31, 2022, you will take in the power that comes off of sun trine Jupiter and declare yourself a 'no strings attached kind of lover.

You are dead serious about this too. Let commitment and relationship happen another day.

Today is for free love and sharing the experience without the expectation of it turning into something fantastical.

You live for today, and it only brings you anxiety to think about getting into a serious relationship right now. You want to feel as free and easy as the summer itself is, and you will stick to your principles on this. Your vibe will attract the perfect person for the experience you are looking for.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.