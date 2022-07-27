The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 28, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 28, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Aries

When it comes to love, you are luckier than usual today. Communication falls into place. What you want comes to you. Finally, a love you have longed for and missed may reenter your life.

Taurus

The past is set to rest, and you get to enjoy the beauty of closure. The past no longer defines your future. You see the world with fresh new eyes, and your heart becomes wide open.

Gemini

The roots of friendship continue to hold your relationship together. Love enriched by the bonds of truthfulness and trust continues to remain strong. Romance has a chance to grow, so foster its tender actions.

Cancer

Tough love can be hard to apply, but when you are faithful to be the person someone needs, things have a funny way of working themselves out. Your choice to be firm but truthful pays off in the end.

Leo

There's hope in true love. You may have felt like your relationship was nearly over, but when you least expect it to, something changes and your admiration for one another gets reborn.

Virgo

A person who once withheld their love and affection may suddenly realize what they lost when you broke up. They may reach out, and for them, this is confusing. For you, you start to see exactly why they are no longer in your life, and the healing you need begins.

Libra

Your love life starts to show signs of improvement. You may notice more people paying attention to you. Love interests grow and there are plenty of dating options available. You don't want to avoid going out. It's time to meet people and enjoy getting to know others.

Scorpio

Love can be a lot of work, but things start to change for the better when you do what you know needs to be done. Don't be afraid of taking risks and investing in a relationship that means much to you. Vulnerability can be scary, but it can also be so rewarding.

Sagittarius

Today is a romantic day for you, Sagittarius. It's the perfect day for going out and having an evening stroll with a significant other. If you love to dance at night beneath the stars, the New Moon can be the perfect backdrop to a lasting memory.

Capricorn

You may be ready to take someone to meet your family. Letting your relatives know that a relationship has become serious for you is a big deal. Think about your decision, but when you see it, you know.

Aquarius

You have so much to say and not enough time to speak what's in your heart. But, you may need to put words on paper. A sweet poem or other sentiments can be a lovely way to show your sincere admiration and desire for affection.

Pisces

Create a love nest, Pisces. Today's perfect for buying something that brings the right energy into your home. Add sweet sentiment to the bedroom by picking a nice frame to place your couple's photo and set it by the bed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.