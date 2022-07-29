The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 30, 2022

The energy hangs with the promise of something big happening as the momentous Uranus and North Node union in Taurus builds.

This rare alignment is exact tomorrow; however, today, it may feel as if whatever is on the horizon is approaching rapidly and that it will become important for your journey ahead.

Today, though, is a quiet day in astrology, a day of preparation.

When there are quiet days in the skies, it is because the greater activity is coming, which will require you to be rested, nourished and stable within yourself.

While the Moon is still in Leo early in the day, it connects with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius.

This brings up feelings or desires you may have suppressed because of inconvenience or even intensity.

Leo rules the heart, and retrograde Saturn brings about a period of karmic balancing which means that many of those things that you had chosen to not pursue or leave to a later time may feel like they come back vigorously today.

This reminds you of what you really want from life and for yourself.

Even if it is challenging or changes are required to make it happen, this will prepare you for tomorrow's groundbreaking astrology.

Today is a day for reflections and self-care.

It is important to give yourself time to reflect on what arises for you that you have not been able to shake and to make sure that you are getting enough rest, healthy meals and even just downtime.

The day may not support a great deal of socializing. Still, it does support you in taking time to make sure that you are in as good physical health as possible so that you can be ready for what the universe is delivering to your doorstep.

Do not force yourself today to maintain previous plans or to get everything done that you need to.

Instead, focus on sleep and healthy meals which nourish yourself.

Contact your heart and validate how you feel and what you want from life.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

This means taking care of yourself so that as the changes arrive with the Uranus and North Node union in Taurus, you can be sure that you have enough energy to take care of yourself, those that matter most and any life events that arise.

Here's what to expect from these three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon is in Leo until early afternoon today, giving you a chance to tune into the desires and untapped secrets that lay there. Because your Moon is being so affected by the intensity of building astrological energy, you need to take time to rest today. As much as you can feel more alive during your zodiac season, it is also important to make this a time for inner growth. Your zodiac season is a spiritual reset that allows you to not just feel like you are in your element but also the chance to see where you would like to grow for the year ahead.

Today will be a day that asks you to go within, to pause from the limelight or festivities of the season and instead reflect on what you would like to be different about this next year. Now that you have learned so many lessons, it is important to see how that affects how you do things and even what you pursue. This is a powerful time of transformation, but you first need to slow down and care for yourself, so you do not miss the important messages the universe has in store for you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon is in Leo for most of the day, which means it brings up matters of the heart while aligning with retrograde Saturn in your sign. Saturn in Aquarius has dominated much of the energy for the past year. You were asked to look at how you have grown and seek greater independence. This may have come in the form of new ways to conduct yourself in relationships or even how to finally free yourself from your past. Saturn is wrapping up its time in your sign.

Because this is the last retrograde of this phase, many lessons and ah-ha moments will be coming in, which will help you make greater sense of the past year's events. Today, however, it is not just about finding a space to have some quiet reflection time but making sure you have that in your relationship.

Try to create some loving downtime with you and your partner today to just be together, reflecting on your lives and the relationship you have tried to create. Be honest and supportive with each other over the lessons you have learned and create a plan for the path forward, ensuring that each of you has met your needs.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today, you may start off feeling extremely energetic and confident; however, once the Moon shifts into your sign of Virgo, it may feel like suddenly you need to rest. Because the moon will be in your sign tomorrow as Uranus and the North Node unite in Taurus, it will be essential for you to take time today to reflect on all that has transpired recently.

This is a chance to see things as they are, not as you wish them to be. While you can create anything, you desire, working with the universe and not against it becomes a key component of success. As you reflect on what dreams have been able to manifest, make sure to give as much reflection time to those that did not.

This allows you to be honest about whether you work against yourself or for different motivations. Suppose the motivation is not centered on your own truth. In that case, you are more apt to spin your wheels or pour continuous energy into something that is not truly meant for you, whether it is a relationship or a life goal. Slowing down, getting rest, and tapping into the truth around you will allow you to recenter yourself and plan for the next chapter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.