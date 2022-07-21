The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 22, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Aries

You are ready to explore what love really means. A part of you may be the assertive one to pursue a person you like. Your flirty and fiery side is easier to connect with today.

Taurus

The home was meant to be a place of safety and comfort. Today, you may find that there are moments where tension surfaces. Don't add fuel to a fire that could spark a heated argument. Seek wisdom instead.

Gemini

Read romantic poetry. You will enjoy feeding your mind words that spark love and hope. Your appetite for romantic things like music, adventures and sweet moments is sparked all month.

Cancer

Buy something for a person you love and send a surprise gift. A note that says, "I'm thinking of you" or a small item that is sentimental and meaningful can speak volumes of your love.

Leo

Today, with the Sun entering your sign, your life takes on a whole new meaning. Happy birthday, Leo, and enjoy the day. Set goals, and don't forget to do something special that you love with a person who understands you well.

Virgo

Friends have a way of bringing out the best in you, and today you may find that there is one friend who knows just what to say and do to make your day.

Libra

It can be hard to focus on work when you're falling in love. You may find distraction is the new normal when you have someone on your mind and they have also captured your heart.

Scorpio

Swallow your pride, Scorpio. Sometimes a person has a past that you're not happy about, but if they have done the work to change, give them room to demonstrate who they are now. You may like it more than you know.

Sagittarius

Love teaches important lessons, but no one likes how it happens. Some lessons take place when you're going through a fire. Other times, it's easy. There may be a lot of anxiety about the future but work through it.

Capricorn

When a person makes you feel sad more than happy, it's an important detail not to overlook. Your heart does not need to feel pain in order to know it's alive. Be mindful that love does not have to hurt.

Aquarius

You may meet someone new and start a relationship that appears to be special and lasting. This can be a fling that turns into more. Be open to the possibilities of what the future holds for your heart.

Pisces

Friends can be your new family at times. There are people who will come into your life and love you as much as you've ever been cared for. Allow yourself to be that special in another person's eyes. You deserve it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.