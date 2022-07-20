The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 21, 2022

For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 21, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your home is a place you need to feel safe and secure. Today, spend a little more time and focused attention on the little things that bring love and romance into your world within the safety of your own house.

Taurus

You are a wonderfully charming communicator today. You bring out the best in others when you openly share and invite others to do the same with you.

Gemini

Today, even if you don't consider yoruself to be domesticated or a homemaker type, there's a natural slant toward creating an inviting environment. Your nurturing energy is welcomed and you make people feel welcomed and warmly received.

Cancer

You need to feel comfortable in your own skin, and when you don't it hinders how you express your love. Today, aim to be aware of your needs and don't be afraid to ask for them to be met by your partner.

Leo

The past can be harmful to you if you pay too much attention to it for so long. Try to focus on the future and work through past conflicts from a safe distance. Your heart deserves the extra cushion from harmful emotions.

Virgo

Friendships can bring a soft element of love and respect into your life. Never underestimate the healing power of a bestie who can see into your world.

Libra

Respect is something you deserve, Libra, Don't settle for less. Let someone love you in the right way.

Scorpio

Have faith in love, Scorpio. Good love takes time, but your soulmate will find you when the stars align and you are truly ready.

Sagittarius

Secrets are meant to be kept. You don't need to catch someone up for them to love you for who you are. You are worthy of love now.

Capricorn

Your partnership is something that's good to work on. But it takes two people to make things work. You don't have to do everything alone.

Aquarius

It's good to take time for yourself. If you need to call a timeout for self-care, do so. You'll love your partner better when you feel rested.

Pisces

Take time to enjoy the romantic moment. Even silences have their place in a relationship. You don't have to always talk. Sometimes no words say enough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.