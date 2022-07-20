The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, July 21, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 21, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ask yourself if something is really worth fighting for, Aries. With Mars and the Moon connecting in Taurus, your materialistic side can come out with a lot of force.

You might not even like a territorial you, but if someone seems to be messing with your turf, you are sure to let them know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's an inner battle to be won today, Taurus. You have a side of you that loves and wants things to be simple and minimalistic, yet there's also a part of you that wants to have all the nice things.

This conflict will be hard for you to handle at some point today. So if you catch yourself online shopping, maybe fill the cart and give yourself 24 hours before hitting the purchase button.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When someone pushes your buttons you may not let it go so easily.

You are bound to call someone out on their behavior, even if you have to do so in a sort of nice way. Your honesty is a gift, even if they don't think so right now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends can be well-intended when they push their advice on you.

You have a right to make your own decisions, and there can be a moment when help is too much.

Set boundaries, Cancer. And, you may need to remind them more than once that they are being crossed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Work can be a little bit stressful, but that does not have to mean it's all negative.

There's a positive side to all that you're going to do today. You can channel some of your frustration by doing more and going above and beyond. Knowing you worked harder will give you a sense of satisfaction, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There is truly no point in getting involved in political debates on the internet. You exhaust yourself, Virgo, and later feel like you should have said one thing or another.

Give yourself a social media break if you truly have trouble resisting the armchair warrior role. Do something calm and soothing, like work on your aquatic garden.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sharing is caring until it's a true TMI situation. A friend who is so transparent may tell more than you truly wanted to hear.

Today is not the day for giving lectures or adding unnecessary details to the conversation. Secrets are the rub that grinds nerves and you will want to avoid being overly open for the sake of honesty.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love can truly be a battlefield today as you try to work things out with a partner or mate. You may find what it means to have a necessary argument or heated debate.

The good news is that once you are able to work through the kinks that hinder progress, it's smooth sailing and the worst can be put behind you — where it belongs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's a great day for cleaning and getting things in order as both works like therapy to help you process your thoughts.

Working out or expending excess energy may be a necessary evil as you strive to think without feeling like you need to do something for a friend who can do it on their own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's amazing how passion can turn into something you don't really enjoy, and with Mars conjunct the Moon in your romantic sector, you can feel a bit overwhelmed by the level of emotion you feel.

Pent-up anxiety can sometimes come out sideways when it's left unchecked.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Families often fight because they know each other so well. Today, there can be a little more head-butting than you would like.

Your parents may try to tell you how to live your life a little more than you prefer. It can be hard to understand at the moment, but try to remind yourself that it comes from a place of love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, review what you say in email or text, and whenever possible pick up the phone and call.

Even the sweetest most throughout message can sound a little edgy on days when the Moon and Mars meet up in the sky. So, it's better to be hyper-diligent with your words.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.