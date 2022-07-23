The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday.

Check out what the stars, the Moon in Gemini, and the Sun conjunct Mercury in Leo have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, the Sun 'burns the energy' of Mercury in your house of passion and pleasure. Some of your joys may seem out of reach due to work you need to do or perhaps work for an authority figure. Stay the course, Aries. Things are going to come together. It can be hard at first, but you'll pull through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When Mercury is in your sector of family and authority figures it highlights important conversations. However, today's Sun draws attention away from the important message that needs to be heard. You may want to ask clarifying questions, Taurus and most importantly, assume nothing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ruled by Mercury, it's so important for you to feel like your mind is clear from any inhibitions, but today, you may experience a bit of fog when it comes to harsh concepts and ideas. Have complex math to do? Best to put it off until you know you can concentrate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take a moment to plan out finances, Cancer. Try not to buy anything out of impulse today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Listen to your gut, Leo. Today, things can appear confusing. Facts may also confound you. So double-check them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be sure to revisit past discussions. There can be a loose end that still needs to be tied. Be the one to initiate important converstions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A friend from the past may reach out to reconnect and make ammends. Do what you feel is right in your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You earn your right to be respected. Your efforts get duly noted and people find you interesting and a person to watch. You're climbing the ladder to the top!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A healing takes place. An area of anxiety starts to lessen. You regain control over an area where you felt it got lost.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something you lost will be recovered. You may have given up hope, but things find their way back to you organically without any help from you at all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Spend time listening to good music. Do things that uplift your heart and give you a sense of hope.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be optimistic. You have so many reasons to feel blessed. Your future is bright and you're going places.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.