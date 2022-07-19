The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.

Check out what the stars, the Quarter Moon in Aries, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

We are just two days from Leo season, and the Quarter Moon phase brings critical energy that can lend itself to self-criticism, judgmental feelings and arrogance.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's decision-making time, Aries. You have to use your imagination to think about the future and what you hope your life will become. Embrace a belief and go for it with all of your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let go of the past, Taurus, it no longer serves you. When you find that special place of gratitude, you'll not worry about what you didn't get or what you could have had. You start to see your future in a way that you hadn't before. You're ready to receive. Admit this.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are nursing a grudge of some sort against a friend, Gemini. This is holding you back now. You are here not to worry that someone has not received their due when they deserve it. A part of you thinks that you won't get what is rightfully yours because your trust in the universe was broken. But believe things will come to light and reveal to you why.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take the blame and place it on yourself, Cancer. When you mess up or make a mistake it's much more attractive to right the wrong by apologizing and doing the work to restore healing. You can be the bigger person and do right by all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your life takes on new meaning and you find the freedom to be yourself. Your mind is strong and very little is moving you from what you have decided you need in this lifetime.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you are able to embrace your life's purpose, it's as though the floodgates of opportunity roles in. You have the perfect chance to live out the life you're meant to live. So, don't play it small.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to know if you want to be with someone forever. You may be feeling as though you tried more than anyone else you know to make things right, but they are not. A part of you could be already out the door to find your future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You could be worrying a bit more than usual today. There are certain fears you won't be able to overcome just because you want to. Things take time to heal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Laugh about the future, Sagittarius. You are an eternal optimist so when you have someone who can laugh with you and enjoy the day, consider yourself lucky.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A person may try to poke at your self-esteem today. You may find it difficult to handle but if you set your mind to do something, you'll find that it also gets easier and you go along.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Find that perfect balance between work and play today. You don't have to be all work to be special to someone. You can just be yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Doubt can set in at any time. You are going through so many changes. It's natural to question everything or ponder why. For now, release your desire to control the outcome and realize you are only responsible for what you put into things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.