In preparation for a week of changes, today is a gift bringing mental strength and clarity so that you can set the stage for the coming days.

The Moon is in Gemini all day, giving you the ability to think things through and find logical answers and the ingenuity to make them a reality.

Emotions that have previously felt overwhelming or confusing also find a space today of calm and peace as you are more easily able to navigate them.

When you feel clear and settled in your thoughts, everything else in life seems easier.

Often, how you think is underestimated in what reality you can create, but this is where the power of manifestation comes in.

Whatever is in your thoughts, whether it’s confusion, being overwhelmed, confidence or even peace, will then transfer to what you experience in your everyday life.

Today, Saturn arrives just in time to help you sort through these aspects so that you feel clear and confident as you head into a new week.

During the day, the Gemini Moon connects with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, giving you a boost of mental strength, which allows you to choose what you want your reality to be.

Nothing is simply happening to you, but always for you.

The trick is to make sure that your thoughts reflect the life that you want to live.

Even though Gemini is a sign that represents duality, with Saturn in the mix, it will become easier to select which one you want to focus on. With the planet of karmic lessons and divine timing already having begun its retrograde phase, it will also be easier to focus more within.

So much of the energy that has been occurring is about helping you step inside yourself so that you can see if the adjustment you truly need to make has more to do with how you think than any action you decide to take.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, July 24, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While the Moon is in Gemini today, you’ll have the ability to see and understand your feelings more clearly. This will allow you to be able to gain greater clarity on what has been going on in your own life recently and why perhaps it has seemed like you are only going around and around instead of feeling like you’re making progress on your goals.

Retrograde Saturn not only helps you finalize some important lessons you have been moving through since last year, but it’s also here to show you that the answers you’ve been seeking have been inside yourself this whole time.

This realization can feel frustrating or new as you often prefer to look outside of yourself rather than within, but allowing yourself to slow your mind down so that you can see your own truth and feelings will ultimately be what helps you step into the chapter of your life that you’ve been dreaming of.

There is no reason to give up on a dream, especially one that feels so deeply connected to who you are. Just make sure you let your mind slow down so you can understand the true meaning behind your thoughts.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Gemini Moon always seems to bring up your romantic feelings to the surface; for you now, a lot of it is regarding the dreams versus the restrictions you feel in this area of your life. For you, your romantic relationship will often direct multiple areas of your life as you do crave stability. Without it, you will flounder and almost appear more lost to yourself than you really are.

The Gemini Moon today brings some much-desired clarity involving your own feelings and the thoughts that you’ve been having recently.

Saturn in the mix only strengthens this, even bringing in some ah-ha moments in which you suddenly understand the karmic lessons that you’ve had to move through.

When you can understand what you’ve needed to learn, your feelings and thoughts will naturally find greater clarity, allowing you to see the path forward without hesitation or even doubt. This is where your stability will grow, as you realize that you were never lost, only learning.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn has been really giving you a chance to move through some heavy lessons in your life ever since entering it over a year ago, but now is the chance for you to really gain some footing on what it means to move forward.

The Gemini Moon is prompting you to have a greater understanding and even hope for the future now that it seems like you can finally understand why things have needed to happen in the ways they have over the past year.

Even if every moment was not easy, it has all helped you become stronger and wiser and enjoy healthier relationships.

This should be a beautiful time that you are entering, as you can use Gemini's airy thoughts and Saturn's wisdom to ensure that you are not just moving forward but working with the universe to co-create the life that you have been dreaming of.

Now that so many lessons have been learned, you finally have a chance to put the pieces together so that you can feel more grounded as you move forward.

The energy today sets the tone for the week ahead in which there are opportunities for greater expression of your authentic self, career success and some wonderful romantic moments. Recognizing the past isn’t over, but it’s finally behind you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.