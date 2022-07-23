The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Moon Trine Saturn On Sunday, July 24, 2022

On July 24, 2022, the Moon trine Saturn gives us everything we need to mentally prepare for great change.

Saturn energy lets us know that all we need is our own conviction; if WE believe, then it's good enough for us. And so it goes with making big changes that we believe in.

During the Moon trine Saturn this Sunday, we get a good sense of what belongs in our life, what works for us, and who we are as human beings. We believe in ourselves during this transit, sometimes with an upheaval in personal affairs.

This is the day when we say NO to the relationships that we feel endanger our spirit. It takes guts to leave a relationship that had us believing it was all we could do. Still, the Moon trine Saturn lets us know that we are much stronger than we give ourselves credit for.

We have rules in place now, and those rules came with trial and error; we fought for the state of mind we're in now, and that state says, "Get out of the bad romance you're in." This time, however, it's not just an empty phrase; we act on it and are dead serious about leaving the one we once loved.

Life is for the living, which means experiencing it all. Were there good times shared between you and this person? Oh yes. However, the bad times outnumber the good by the thousands, and to stay in this relationship is to concede to a life of misery.

Why bother? During the Moon trine Saturn, three signs of the Zodiac will choose themselves over the pain of being in a relationship with someone who only brings them heartache and loss. Goodbye to you, old love, and good riddance while you're there.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Moon trine Saturn, on July 24, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

None of this comes as a surprise to you; however, it did take a bit of time for you to get up the courage to act on this. You have been considering leaving your mate for a long time. The relationship slipped into a place you don't recognize and don't treat each other with respect anymore.

It's boring, lackluster, and you're not even interested in the same things. Your hobbies and creative interests have changed, and all that's really left is this pretense of a relationship; the last thing you wanted was to fake it through a love affair.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

The entire scene is fictional at this point, and it's quite clear that if one of you doesn't make a move to leave NOW, then you'll both be stuck forever in this pit of despair and nothingness. Being that you are the Aries, you take the initiative and make a move to spare yourself any more anguish.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have worried over the idea of whether or not you should leave the person you are with, as you fully recognize that this relationship is not 'normal.' You are hurting and depressed daily, knowing something isn't right.

You don't have to compare your situation to anyone else's to see that there's something very unhealthy about how the two of you live your life together, and it surpasses the concept of dysfunctional behavior. You can't possibly stay in this relationship, and the time has come to make a move.

Use the military-like strength supplied to you by Moon trine Saturn to make a swift exit. Gather up your mental strength and envision yourself on the other side of it all. You are the only one who matters now; make a move, Cancer. Save yourself from the misery.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have always been someone who has self-respect. You are also someone who gives too much and goes way out of their way to please other people. You do this because it gives you pleasure. Still, you somehow ended up in a relationship with someone who seems to take advantage of your good nature by using you and then discarding you when they get tired of having you around.

You are in an abusive relationship, and this is what can sometimes happen to people who are too kind to others. You have no defense; you just give until you are depleted.

You need the replenishment that comes with being loved back, and the person you are with right now clearly has no concept of what loving you requires. They are selfish, and they deserve to be left behind. Now, it's up to you to seize the day and leave them. Do it. No going back. Do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.