The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During The Moon Conjunct Uranus On Sunday, July 24, 2022

One of the odd perks to transit like Moon conjunct Uranus is that we simply don't care what people think of us because of its rebellious influence. This crosses over into our actions and the choices that tend to rub other people the wrong way, like ... getting back with an ex that everyone in our life despises.

Oh, you know the feeling; it's as if all they ever did during your relationship with this disapproved-of-person was naysay its existence. They were just waiting for the moment you break up so they can say, "I told you so."

Boy oh boy are you going to upset them now. When you broke up with your person, you didn't know if it would last or if you'd be back together again. What you knew was that it was your business and not anyone else's business.

All your friends and family were against this person from the start, yet you did what your heart told you to do: you went with them and had your experience. When that ended, everyone got to cheer. Yippee for them.

And now, you're under the spell of Moon conjunct Uranus, except it's not a magic spell; it's a gut feeling. This feeling tells you it's time to reunite; you feel happy when you think about this, and so does the person you're about to reunite with. As for the peanut gallery, let them eat cake; it's not your concern. Uranus transits tend to free us from sucking up to the expectations of others. Be yourself, no matter what they say.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon conjunct Uranus on July 24, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you need is the chorus of opinions that come along with your decision to get back together with your ex, as that's about to happen in both cases. Why are you getting back with them? Because you want to.

Yes, you realize that you both had to go through a major growth period to be good enough for each other, but it's done; you've grown. You feel you don't have all the time in the world to dawdle around pretending you no longer love them.

You do love them, and they love you, too. Breaking up was necessary at the time; these things happened. What makes this reunion a drag is that you have to hear the bazillion remarks about how bad an idea it is from all your friends.

And if they're not saying anything, they're thinking it, and you can feel it. Fortunately for you, Moon conjunct with Uranus removes your ability to care about 'what they say.' Just live your life. Happy reuniting!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today gets you thinking: "Should I reach out to my ex?" And thus begins the process of getting back together. No one here is standing at the ceremony, meaning there's no pride involved. Whoever calls who first is just the way it happens.

And if it's you — as it IS — then so be it. The truth is, the two of you are meant to be together, and no one can deny it, though they will try. You might even spend time trying to convince yourself that this is a bad decision, but your gut says go go go, and that's helped by Moon conjunct Uranus. What is life worth if not make bad choices and learn from them?

You made that bad choice long ago, yet you are today, thinking you missed out on something good. Heck, you just didn't see them for who they really are, and now, you're ready to accept this ex of yours 'as is.' All is good, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're not the sort of person who goes back with someone once you've broken up with them, but you're also not the same person as you once were when you knew this ex of yours. You've considered that you were the reason things fell apart; you had an excellent relationship, and things drifted the way life had it.

Misunderstandings turned into the distance, and before you knew it, the love of your life was taking their leave. At the time, it felt devastating, but as time passed, it became something to reflect on.

You've changed, and it's good that the two of you somehow remained friends throughout the 'down time.' Recently, your ex expressed renewed interest in you romantically, and it's got you thinking. Now that thought is near to obsession, and all you want to do is get back together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.