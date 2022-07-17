The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During The Moon Sextile Pluto On Monday, July 18, 2022

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that when we fall for the wrong person, we always insist that it's the right person. Nobody walks into a relationship with someone they consciously know is the wrong person for them unless they are some masochist.

And that's a hard call, too, as love tends to attract masochists. Ah, love. How strange you can be. Alas, strange has a place in the world today, and it is brought to you by Moon sextile Pluto, one of our leading sources for drama, wrong moves and stubborn behavior.

Today should put many people right in touch with the wrong person, and because transits like to have fun, we definitely won't recognize the wrongness until it's too late.

That's life for you; all experience and very little wisdom. Don't worry; we'll catch the wisdom train later in life, but for now, let's run into the worst relationships we can, to say we're experienced.

Moon sextile Pluto lets us see something in someone that doesn't exist. You might recognize this in yourself, as there's a good chance you've been down this road before.

We see qualities in a person they do not have, and we insist they're good, loving, beautiful, everything we could ever want AND a good person.

This is how love blinds the lover. And today, July 18, will be a celebration of that blindness. We want to champion our love lives, and in doing so, we pretend that we are making the best choice. Wake-up call! Somebody, get the phone!

The three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person during the Moon sextile Pluto on Monday, July 18, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's easy enough for you to fall for the wrong person today, and that's because you want to. You haven't 'vetted' this person, and you don't plan on doing any such thing.

You spontaneously live your life, and you trust that whatever life tosses your way is just something you'll be able to deal with.

Right in front of you is someone to who you are very attracted; you'll take your chances, and if it turns out that this person is wrong for you — which they ARE — then so be it. You'll live.

You don't take any of this that seriously, and besides, you can't spend your life trying to find someone who will fit into your perfect playlist. You'll fall for the wrong person, experience the pain, and then move on, as you always do. To life!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon sextile Pluto feels like a temptation to you, and you aren't afraid to go where it takes you. Today you will meet someone who fascinates you, but more so, you fascinate them almost to the point where they become a stalker.

This is the wrong person for you. At first, you feel flattered by their attention until they start showing signs of weirdness.

Being that you're generally open to weirdness, you won't catch on to the fact that this person isn't just into you, they're obsessed with you, and at some point, it's going to get very uncomfortable.

You'll want to bolt and probably will end up doing so. Keep your eyes open with this one, Scorpio. It's fun to have someone adore you, but there's just so much a person can take before the wrongness becomes overwhelming.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll be smacking yourself in the head by the end of this day as you feel you might be falling in love with someone so wrong for you that it's not even funny. Everything says, "Stay away" when it comes to this person, including the fact that they are already in another relationship.

But oh, how sweet they are, and how nicely they treat you. What you've got yourself is a player, Pisces, and players play. You're not a game or someone who needs to be conquered.

You will recognize this almost immediately, yet; you'll walk in with your eyes open. If you continue entertaining this wrong person, you will regret it. Mostly, this will look like you feel like an imbecile for going against your better judgment. Run away. NOW.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.