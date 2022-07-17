Prepare to find something out about your loved one this week, as these transits are lined up for major displays of affection and honesty.

If you didn't know where your partner had it in them or not, this is the week where you find out exactly what they're made of, and the way things look, you'll be more than pleasantly surprised.

You've always wanted them to open up, to feel like they can trust you, and this week seems to make that space safe for them, which is something you will benefit from greatly.

In love, we have a few very helpful transits rising in the sky, namely, Venus in Cancer, the Moon in Aries, Leo season on deck, the Moon sextile Venus, and Jupiter semi-square Aries.

There are our cast members and the play they are about to put on will have us feeling strong, brave, eager to let our hair down, and ready to do things in love that we have never done before.

This implies that engagements and commitments will be made, as well as fierce declarations of love and passion.

There's an attitude that possesses us this week that feels like, "It's now or never," when it comes to love.

If we are with someone, we will consider the idea that this really is the person we need to honor and respect.

If we are looking to be in love, then we will come to know that if we're going to attract that person to us, we need to give off a vibe of love and acceptance.

This week has us feeling good about ourselves, and in this way, we present as beautiful to everyone around us. Self loves saves the day.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, July 18 - 24, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As you approach your birthday season, you can almost feel the power running through your veins. Finally, it's that part of the summer where you can be yourself, and that means your love is unleashed and running wild.

This week has you feeling a little more generous with your money than you can actually afford, but your attitude is, "It's only money!"

You'll be sharing the wealth of your good mood with friends and family, but it will be your partner who reaps the benefits of this 'new you.' In a way, all you really needed was a week like this to start your engine.

You've been in a slump for a while now, and that's because you don't deal well with the slightly depressing calm of Cancer season, which is thankfully going to be out of your way by the end of this week. Spend money, throw parties, and enjoy the love you are so fortunate to have.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always been very particular when it comes to love and the partners you involve yourself with, and this week brings someone to mind that makes you smile. An old love of yours is back in your life and your memories of this person are so fond that you might even feel giddy at the idea of starting something back up with them.

What you and this person have in common is that you are both obsessed with collecting things, and that's how your relationship originally started out.

Alas, life got in the way, and neither of you fought what felt like a natural progression.

You broke up on good terms and went on to experience new things. And yet, this week seems to be placing you both in each other's path once again, and this time, it feels even more exciting than it did back then.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Every now and then we humans feel a 'click' that somehow signifies within us that things have changed, irrevocably. This is something you will feel this week, Scorpio, as it seems you've gotten over someone from your past just like that.

You may be in a new relationship right now, with someone you love very much, but you've never been able to fully give yourself to them because you've held so tightly to this ghost, and that ghost never released its grip on you, either.

This week will be radically different as you feel an absolute shift in your consciousness; the ghost is no longer there, it no longer has any importance.

You might not have noticed when the true letting goes happened, but you will notice that it's officially gone, this week. You are now free to give all of yourself to the person who has so desperately been waiting on this moment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.