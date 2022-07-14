The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 15, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 15, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Aries

It's so easy to get carried away when you feel the passion of love take root in your heart. A friend may be that voice of reason you need in your life to remind you to keep both feet on the ground when your heart and head are up in the clouds.

Taurus

It's a good practice to let a person earn your respect and trust when you first meet them. Of course, you want to be optimistic about the relationship, but at the same time, it's always good to keep your guards up until you've known each other for a little while.

Gemini

A soft and gentle approach to conversations can be such a refreshing experience for someone you love. The world is full of harshness at times, so a little bit of love and kindness can go a long way.

Cancer

Today, when love tests your patience it can be so tempting to say you are no longer invested or interested in working on your relationship. Before you throw in the towel and decide that your partner isn't worth it, give yourself a moment to cool down and think things through.

Leo

Love can have you feeling weak in the knees, which can be both a wonderful surprise and a wee bit scary. For you, Leo, bask in the glorious feeling of a budding romance. This is your moment to truly dive into what you've been hoping to have for so long.

Virgo

Someone loves and adores you for your brutal honesty, Virgo. It's such a rare trait to be with a person who shares their thoughts and feelings so transparently. But, you do, and you do it with love.

Libra

You have been blessed with so much, Libra, and this is why you are feeling generous. You give without wanting anything back in return. The people who love you and are in your world are so fortunate to have you in their life.

Scorpio

Just when you think that your relationship is about to hit rock bottom, you find a way to make things work. There's something miraculous about figuring out what the problem in your relationship is, and because you didn't give up easily, the cure to your sadness found its way to you.

Sagittarius

Love is a celebration, Sagittarius. When you're happy, people around you feel good about your luck in love. Your girlfriends and family are all cheering your relationship on with hopes that good things continue and your joy lasts for a lifetime.

Capricorn

Someone has to make the first move, and it may be you. You might be waiting for a person to take initiative and show interest in you. But there's nothing wrong with you being the one who reaches out first. They might really be hoping that you do.

Aquarius

You have been doing the heavy lifting for a little while. Now it's time for you to let the other person show you their sincerity. You may feel a bit out of sorts not doing so much, but this time is going to pass and you'll learn so much.

Pisces

It's really not wise to become comfortable with situations that are unhealthy. You don't want to lower your standards. It's one thing to compromise, but don't do things that are too high of an expense. Your heart needs to feel safe, loved and cherised. It's not too much to ask for either.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.