Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 19, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Aries. The day's numerology is a 5, the Freedom Seeker.

On Tuesday, we can anticipate change stirring the pot for us in an area of our lives. Where there is instability, there is upcoming growth. Rather than resist the change we face, embrace it.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're at an impasse, Aries. The Ten of Wands is a sign that you've tried all angles possible, and now is not the time to ask yourself what you can do to make it work.

You may be at a place in time where the question really is meant to be, "How can you learn to let go and move on to something else?"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You've grown, Taurus. You're seeing a situation in a whole, new light, and it's not so much that the problem has become better.

It's more than you've matured and are no longer confounded by what you are dealing with. You're ready to take on the challenge and conquer whatever problems you face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Here is a window of opportunity. Fate and destiny meet.

You are at this amazing crossroads where you can choose the path you know is meant for you and leave the past behind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It's time to have 'the talk' you have been hoping to have to clear the air with the one you love. You may be nervous about bringing up a tough topic, but the Page of Swords is letting you know that the conditions to work through conflict may be present. So, take advantage of it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

A new chapter of your life is starting to unfold. You have to let go of all the things you no longer need including any resentments, unforgiveness, and fears.

You don't want to taint the future with things you've already experienced and endured. Clear your mind and heart and be open to starting again with a clean slate.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: High Priestess

Your intuition is an invaluable tool for growth and change. Get crystal clear about who you are and what you offer others in the world.

You've ignored your inner voice long enough. It's time to tune in and hear all that your spirit has to tell you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Try to remain calm when you feel anxious about things you don't understand or are unable to predict.

The Nine of Wands is letting you know that you are dealing with a volatile situation where people create problems and tension is high.

It's time to soothe yourself until the worst of this situation blows over, then you can start to take action.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Tap into your talents and skills, Scorpio. Today was meant to be creative. Express your imaginative side. Your mind will be filled with ideas to explore.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You really don't know someone until a bit of time has passed. You may think you know a person well, but there are things that start to show up after you've been around each other a bit longer.

Take this slow and don't rush into a relationship before you really feel like you're ready to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Someone has their guards up, and they have no plans on letting them down just yet.

They are being cautious because they want to make sure everything is the way that it is meant to be.

They don't want to get hurt, and so instead of assuming you're the one, they want you to prove it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You cannot convince someone to be what they are not.

A stubborn person is an individual who thinks that they know everything and you will be unable to change their mind. You have to let them go their own way and follow your heart on your own.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's a problem hidden from your sight right now. It might be in plain sight, but you're blind to it.

When you are ready, that's when the light will shine on the situation and give you renewed clarity. For now, be cautious and aware.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.