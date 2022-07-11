The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Many times when we have a transit that includes a square, we're looking at the good stuff, especially when that transit is moon square Jupiter.

We're fortunate because today, July 12, has just such a transit in store for us. What does this mean?

It means that whatever we hold in our hearts becomes that which we believe we will get. This mainly refers to love and romance, and it will affect all of us, though some in greater proportion.

Moon square Jupiter lets us feel free to dream. Everything else is just noise; we are un-bothered by the people around us, and nothing really gets on our nerves today. And when applied to relationships, whether present or future, this transit lets us believe we are on the right track.

With Jupiter's expansive vision plan, we also know what not to do; we can see the future in a way. Because we also have the Moon in Capricorn for the next few days, we get to stimulate our practical side.

Together, the two of these transits allow us to formulate future visions based on facts. We don't dream of love falling in our laps; we make it happen, and we do it correctly.

Today brings many of us luck in love because we feel safe; nothing feels threatening, nor does it feel like it will fly away.

There's a sense of security today that comes from the Jupiter influence. We tend to become more brave and courageous when we feel safe and secure.

RLEATED: Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, July 11 - July 17, 2022

Today is the day we ask someone out and see that their response is not only enthusiastic but that they are super happy. We got up the nerve to reach out to them. We feel loved and appreciated today.

To find out which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, read below.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What really rocks your world today is the fact that communications seem to be smooth and without any aggression whatsoever. That's good because you've been seriously needing a break from unnecessary misunderstandings.

Enough is enough; the drama section has seen its day, and now it's time to move into your new mental space, where you feel like you are one with everything.

Today, you attract people to you because they see themselves in you.

You feel open and ready for romance; the fear you've held on to for so long finally feels like it's dissolving. Because you feel good, the people in your life — especially those you love or are hoping to be with — find you pleasant to be around. Jupiter energy works well on you; it calms you and gets you excited about the positive things to come.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Well, aren't you just on a roll these days in terms of love and relationship, Virgo? Yes, oh yes, you are. You seem to be going through a growth spurt of sorts; you are no longer content to just 'be in a relationship' — you actually want to participate in one. The one you're in seems like a terrific place to start.

There's a lot of positive energy coming off of transit moon square Jupiter, and you recognize that you might have sneered at such an idea in the past.

But life has taught you that you can't dwell in negativity, not if you want to have a happy life with another human being.

You're fortunate because the person you are with feels the same; they, too, are influenced by Jupiter's mighty sense of optimism. The two of you, together, will be able to do great things now that you've decided to do it ALL together. That takes guts, and that's what you have, Virgo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As it looks, Libra, you've just gotten over something significant in your life. Now it seems as though you can finally breathe freely again. This could range from getting over a heartbreak or getting through an addiction; whatever it is, with moon square Jupiter as your engine today, you will feel quite good about yourself.

And when you love yourself, you open the door to loving possibility.

You no longer fear commitment nor walk away from love if it presents itself to you. And, it seems that it will definitely be presenting itself to you during this transit. Is it love, or is it just infatuation? Well, one thing is for sure: you'll have to take that chance and find out on your own. If you want love, Libra, it's here for you now. Be fearless, and let it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.