Needing to be loved isn't a needy thing after all. In fact, it's pretty typical of human nature. We never know what circumstance will make us feel vulnerable or unsafe. When in such a situation, we may need love just to make us feel like 'everything is going to be OK.'

So, when we have Moon square Jupiter, we're not necessarily looking at people who have no partners or are lonely; we're looking at the side of us that needs either a helping hand or a kind word or a generous hug from a friend.

When we are influenced by the transit Moon square Jupiter, we are placed at odds with love; it's not that it doesn't exist in our lives. During this event, we can't find it 'immediately,' which sets us off on a tear of vulnerable thinking.

We might even call it neurotic thinking, but that's also just being human. We are frail things, human beings, and no matter how ripped or good our health is, everybody has those moments where they just need a little love. That day is today for three signs of the Zodiac.

Because Jupiter transits tend to make a big deal out of our emotions (ruled by the Moon), we might feel extra 'needy' today. We feel lonely, alone, perhaps even isolated, and all we really want on this day is to be amongst people we love and can trust.

We're not feeling sorry for ourselves, nor are we throwing a tantrum of neediness over it; no, we just need to touch base with 'someone out there so that we know that our lonely moments will end soon.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Moon Square Jupiter On Tuesday, July 12, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may be starting to wonder why you're having such a hard time, even though you know for sure that you are putting in your best efforts. You are on the road to your own personal purification, and while this is happening, so much will come up, and so much of it will feel bad to you.

You are refining your body, your heart and your mind. During Moon square Jupiter, you will come front and center with your feelings of insecurity. As an Aries, you don't like to think of yourself as anything less than perfect; however, there are emotional gates that you still need to pass through, and that's what you've been doing these days.

This transit places you in the position of having to excavate, once again, your emotions to rid of what isn't needed. This will make you feel lonely and vulnerable, and you will crave the touch and warmth of a trusting person.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're under the impression that everyone thinks you're some kind of superhero and that moment of vulnerability are impossible for you. Because you come off as cool, calm and collected, you've created an illusion of who you are.

Today, you will feel more than your share of emotional overload during Moon square Jupiter. You aren't in the mood to be worshipped and revered for your amazing nature; no, no, all you want is a hug. You risk blowing your image, but that was never an image you created for yourself.

Yet, somehow you started to do what people expected of you, which is why you feel so raw and needy today. You aren't the superhero that comes and saves the day for anyone else; you need to be there for yourself today. Give yourself the love you need; it will last until you get your footing back in the calm.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you are so independent, sometimes you bite off more than you can chew when it comes to daring adventures away by yourself. You tend to pride yourself on your ability to be alone. At the same time, the world shrivels at the idea of being isolated. You tend to relish it.

And then, there's Moon square Jupiter, which may make you feel like maybe you went too far with this isolation trip. Today, July 12, will be one such adventure, and it's not that you'll regret it. It's just going to strike you in a way that makes you feel as though perhaps you weren't in the mood for this kind of solitude.

Today makes you feel lonely; you want a friend around, and without one, you may start to feel nervous or anxious. What's great about this transit is that it puts you in touch with gratitude; cherish what you have: there's no place like home.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.