The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, July 14, 2022

On July 14, 2022 three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes.

Why is Thursday so special? The Aquarius Moon brushes away the seriousness of Capricorn after the Supermoon took place, and now a lightness filled with joy will filter through their lives.

The Capricorn Full Moon brought up some serious issues that can no longer be ignored.

These themes of obligations versus dreams can take a great deal of energy to work through; however, with the Moon moving into Aquarius, the work becomes much easier.

Aquarius is an air sign often seen as the rebel with the cause.

It doesn’t mind going its way or doing its own thing.

Aquarius is experimental and seeks to foster a greater sense of autonomy within your life so that you never again have to choose between your dreams and obligations.

It’s time to move away from the heaviness of life.

To restore your belief in life, being able to be created of beautiful moments that give you joy and today will be an important step in that process.

The Aquarius Moon crosses paths with Mars in Taurus and Jupiter in Aries.

Mars in Taurus is extremely committed to what it’s in pursuit of, which means that you will feel the same.

You are on track to finding success in what you hope to manifest because you have become unstoppable in your pursuit.

Jupiter in Aries believes that abundance comes when you move forward with full determination.

Together, these two planets bring an air of focus and strength of will as the Aquarian Moon inspires you to listen to your internal voice.

This voice within supplies you with the space to know what is truly in alignment with you and what isn’t.

It brings clarity to those decisions you may be struggling with because, ultimately, the decision is not difficult to make. It only asks that you not doubt your truth.

Today, however, is asking you to look not at momentary happiness but the kind that has deeper roots that will only keep growing.

And now, finally, you should be in the place where you can see that obligations only keep you from living your dreams and being genuinely happy.

The Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes For Thursday, July 14, 2022

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During this powerful lunar phase, it’s an important time for you to focus on what it is that brings you not just happiness but also fulfillment. This is the space of knowing that what you’re creating is serving a purpose far bigger than you had first intended.

It’s ultimately becoming something that is weaving itself into the fabric of who you are. As you move through today, look for the opportunities that bring you great joy. Look for the people and moments of your day that tell you where you are meant to be. Not everything will be perfect, but only that there is a deep connection to feeling like whatever happens is indeed worth it.

If it’s felt like you’ve had a lot of work to do recently and have felt challenged in finding time to play or laugh with friends or your partner, today is the opportunity to make this a priority. Today don’t worry about taking things so seriously; instead, celebrate the direction your heart has already led you in, trusting that the rest will happen as needed.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As the Aquarius Moon brings up that sense of independence for you, it will particularly affect your romantic relationships. Aquarius is your opposing sign, which always represents love and relationships for you.

During this window, you will review whether the relationships in your life truly are those that foster the dreams you have for love. Not because there isn’t room for compromise or for you to allow your dreams to evolve, but because you are betraying yourself by giving up on your dreams.

Make your heart your priority, and don’t pay attention to anyone, even a partner who says you are being unrealistic or overly sensitive. As long as you focus on what truly feels nourishing within a relationship and not on how it looks or appears to others, you are also focusing on your inner truth.

No one but you will ever know what is most important to you, and your only job is to ensure that you’re communicating yourself as authentically as possible.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It’s a powerful time to lean into the power of abundance surrounding you. As much as it may seem that this isn’t true, you are capable of true greatness in every facet of your life right now.

However, you need to be able to see that instead of continuing to tell yourself that you have no other options or that you are stuck within a cycle unable to be released. Once you understand that you are the creator of your own life, you’ll see that there is nothing that can stand in the way of that happening.

Others may try to convince you of this or control different aspects of your life. When you are in your power, though, you won’t be able to tolerate or stand this. Jupiter in your sign is responsible for you getting this uplift in energy right now, and as it aligns with the Aquarius inspiring you to take back the reins of your own life.

Today will almost be a remembrance of just how much power you hold within yourself; once you do, you’ll see just how much you allowed yourself to give away. Use this as a chance to recommit to yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.