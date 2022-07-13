The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On Wednesday, July 14, 2022

Being single, for some, isn't something we give a second thought to; we don't mind being tied to another person. And during Moon sextile Jupiter, which falls on July 14, 2022, the feeling of wanting to be single takes on new meaning: it becomes a desire.

Rarely do we ever relish the moment; we're always looking to the future for answers. Transits like Moon sextile Jupiter bring our focus into the now, and today, we feel good about being single, right 'now.'

The trouble starts to brew if we're not exactly single while wanting to be single if you catch the drift here.

With all the pressure on us to become part of a couple, we generally heed that call and go with the flow; we live up to everybody's expectations but our own, which means we get into relationships that eventually don't satisfy us in one way or another.

And, as it goes, with the grass always being greener on the other side of the fence, we believe we'd have a better life if only we were single.

Moon sextile Jupiter puts us in touch with this desire. No matter what state our love life is in, today lets us know (or, at least 'some' of us) that we'd be better off single.

That's not to say alone or not involved with another person to some degree; it just means being able to feel 'singular' or autonomous.

We want to live and love on our terms, and that's a powerful feeling to consider if we are ever to be happy in this lifetime.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Be Single During Moon Sextile Jupiter On Wednesday, July 14, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Rarely, if ever, do you want to be alone. You go far out of your way to get into a romantic relationship as soon as you find yourself single. You like having someone around. This pattern has worked for you until it hasn't, and that's when you realize it IS a pattern, and you keep repeating it.

You go from one relationship to another without a breath of air, satisfying your need for constant companionship. During Moon sextile Jupiter, you will recognize something: you're unsatisfied with the pattern.

This need of yours seems to be met with mediocrity repeatedly, simply because you fill the void with whoever is around that seems available to you.

You like to think of yourself as an elitist who takes pride in the romantic choices you've signed on for, and yet you're now starting to think that perhaps you need a REAL break. It might be time to take the single route; break that pattern, Leo.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

These days, you feel that everything is going smoothly, and you don't have much to complain about. You may be presented with an opportunity today that could shake your world up, and that is, you may find someone new to love.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you may find yourself in the right place at the right time for love and romance, but here's the kicker: you're not in the mood for all that.

Right now, you're feeling good about being YOU. You're not all that sure you want to go down that road right now, and the idea of being or staying single seems to be the most rewarding place you can be.

You may tell someone that you're interested in them but not interested in being in a relationship with anyone at this time. You will be respected for your choice; do not worry about letting anyone down. Honor yourself, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you are trying to wrap your head around today is how you let yourself get 'this' involved with someone, especially since you told yourself this affair wasn't going to be anything more than a fun fling. And here you are today, possibly years later, and you're up to your eyeballs in a relationship that doesn't suit you.

What does suit you? Being single.

That's all you've ever wanted. It's not like you don't want love; you certainly do, but you didn't want to give your whole life away for it, and that's how you feel now about the person you're with.

This could have been sweet, but now you see it as a burdensome obligation; don't worry, you're not alone in this kind of thinking. And during Moon sextile Jupiter, the preference is always to be single. In your mind, this relationship deal is not all it's cracked up to be.

