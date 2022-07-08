The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Party When The Sun Trines The Moon On Saturday, July 9, 2022

Every now and then, we get into one of those moods where we just want to have fun. We want it lightweight, stress-free and without heavy consequences.

We just want to party, and we don't want to deal with life's problems and all it demands of us. We want the freedom to express ourselves through laughter, dance, and companionship. We want a good time, and that's exactly what we'll be getting during the sun trine moon, which could also be known as the party transit.

Sun trine moon shines a light on everything good in life. It makes us appreciate what we have and lets us dream of better days to come. And while the future is uncertain, today is all we have to work with, and today looks like it's going to pan out as one special day.

For those who like to share the wealth of a good mood, sign us up for the party. Let's dance. Dance away our troubles, dance away the pain.

Certain zodiac signs take to sun trine moon without any resistance whatsoever. They smell a party coming, and before anyone knows it, they've got their outfit ready and their attitude on fleek. However, this sun trine moon mood doesn't belong to the night exclusively.

Today is the kind of day where you wake up, and you feel like whatever you're about to do, whether it's brushing your teeth and making coffee or lounging around the house aimlessly — you feel good, enthusiastic and ready to make everything a joyful experience.

When the sun trines the moon on Saturday, July 9, 2022, these three zodiac signs want to have fun.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You not only want to party today, you feel like you deserve it. You've worked hard, and now, because the sun trine the moon stimulates your playful side, you feel you want to get out there and have some fun.

You aren't reckless; your idea of a good time doesn't necessarily involve ridiculous behavior, but it requires other people, and you are feeling very social today.

What's probably going to happen is that you are going to be the proactive one, and you'll be gathering your group of friends for a night out on the town.

It's been so long since you've just had an easy-going day, and you'd love for it to culminate in an easy-going evening filled with like-minded friends and the chance to meet new acquaintances. You are open and free today. Not necessarily wild and crazy, but definitely into loving life and being with friends.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

For you, there's just so much seriousness that you can stand before you go out of your ever-loving skull, and today wakes you up and lets you know that you need to get up, get out, and have some fun.

All that grown-up stuff like worrying about bills, taking care of your health, and working until you drop it's there for you to return to just as quickly as you leave it; however, today is the day you bring out that inner child.

It's playtime, Leo, and when the sun trine moon rules the sky, as it does today, you follow the sun. No one ever has to convince you to get involved.

If your efforts today bring you into the spotlight of everyone's attention, then all the better. Your idea of a party always has you as the focal point; you like having the choice of whether to dazzle the crowd, and you can always rely on the sun trine moon to bring out that dazzle.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your life, in the same way as everybody else's, comes with its up and its downs. Recently, the downs have been overwhelming — doable, but overwhelming still.

You've been needing a break and not the break that requires rest and relaxation; you've been feeling the need to party, make friends, dance like a maniac, and just be wild and free. So, today, when the sun trine moon transits, you'll immediately feel the call to do all that.

The right situation will present itself to you today, and you will carpe diem the heck out of it. What's even more fun is that this opportunity will come as a surprise.

Someone will invite you somewhere today, and you will jump on the chance to get involved.

The idea that you weren't expecting it makes it all worthwhile. Prepare to party, Aquarius. It's time, and it's been long overdue. Enjoy yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.