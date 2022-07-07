The Daily Tarot Card Prediction For Each Zodiac Sign On July 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jul 07, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, July 8, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 08, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Death
It's time to cut ties, Aries. Toxic things seem to creep up in your life where you have not been paying attention. But now that you see the writing on the wall, you know what you need to do.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
Is someone sending you mixed signals? It's not your job to try and figure out what message a person is attempting to give you if they are acting in all sorts of bizarre ways. If you know that a situation is unhealthy, Taurus, it's time to back out.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
Gemini, it's time to pay attention to your budget to stop any money troubles headed your way. Maybe you are unable to plan for every single unexpected problem that could come up but making a budget with a strategy is a great place for you to start.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: King of Cups
You are such an emotionally intuitive creature, so when you receive the King of Cups tarot card it is the universe giving you permission to do the right thing and listen to your gut.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
Emotions can skyrocket and cause a lot of tension. Then arguments can erupt and things can feel a bit out of hand. You need to calm yourself down when the world around you swirls in chaos. You can be that voice of reason everyone needs and lend a hand to help others find their center of peace again.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
Virgo, you are the Queen Bee of the group today because of your kind and nurturing nature. Your gentle spirit helps everyone to feel more at ease with any situation you face. You lead by example, and you heal with your love.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Three of Pentacles
Do you want to write or have some sort of hobby you want to master?
Then the Three of Pentacles is a great card to have because it indicates that you are ready to try something creative. Try a new hobby or think about a skill you want to master.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Moon
it's easy to become fooled if you're tired, not feeling like yourself, and experiencing moments of self-doubt.
What you don't want to do is lie to yourself by thinking things will never get better. They will, you just need to give yourself some time.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
You have a lot going on right now. With so many things demanding your attention, you may feel tempted to cut corners or tune out the day. You might find it more useful to create some type of plan to organize your time and make decisions based on your goals and expectations.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles
You are ready to make it big, Capricorn, so there's a part of you that wants to succeed so badly you can taste it.
Today, push aside all things that you know don't head you in the right direction. Begin to eliminate your obstacles and choose what activities encourage your growth.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Tower
You may not see a problem headed your way. In fact, you could be caught completely off guard. Don't let yourself become trapped in fear that you cannot fix things. You can, and once you do, jump back into your life and keep going.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
Don't lose hope. You are feeling all the pain and sting of disappointment, and you may not ever think you will feel better. But you will. These emotions eventually process and you grow stronger because you were challenged to the depth of your being.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.