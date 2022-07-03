The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During Pallas In Gemini, July 5, 2022 - September 6, 2022

We have a rarely mentioned transit: Pallas entering Gemini. Doesn't it just sound interesting? Pallas Athena rules direct communication and is very intent on using the power of words.

When this transit influences us, it shows up in the form of 'to-the-point' thinking and fearless speaking. We are not 'ill at ease' around communication; we know what we want, and we fully stand behind our words.

Pallas enters Gemini on July 5 and will remain in Gemini until September 6, 2022, and in love, we are 'do or die.'

Moreover, while the 'die' part isn't exactly literal, it implies that if we do not want something, we do not ask for it. Nor do we accept what we don't want.

This is a very direct transit; if we are not up for something simply because we are with someone who does want it, we do not give them what they want.

We are true to ourselves during Pallas in Gemini. And so, if we are feeling pressured to commit to a relationship that we are not ready to sign on for, we simply don't. That's that.

Pallas in Gemini, we know who we are, and that's a tall statement indeed. For some zodiac signs, this rings truer now than ever before.

We don't often realize that we need to be in touch with our truest nature, and we tend to get caught up in the world of expectations.

The next few months holds us in our own realm; now gives us the chance to not only accept with absolute certainty that we are not ready to commit to our relationship but that we can voice this thought and make it real.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During Pallas In Gemini, July 5 - September 6, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know who you are, and there is no way that you're about to compromise yourself. It's taken you a long time to get to this place, and now that you are firmly situated in your own personal glory, you really don't have room for someone else in your life, or rather, someone who demands loyalty and commitment from you.

You are not ready to commit, nor are you ready to discuss it. You happen to be loving your life 'as is, and only you know just how difficult it was to get to this place.

Life has taught you to stand tall and defend your position, and if that position has shown you that moving as an independent person is what brings you joy, then that's the road you follow. Right now, you cannot commit because ... you do not want to. And you're no longer the person who does things they do not want to do.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Pallas in Gemini merely accentuates what you already know about yourself, Sagittarius: you are not the person to turn to for commitment in love. Sure, you'll sign for art projects or creative endeavors that might take up years of your life, but love?

You'd rather approach that will the freehanded spirit that you've always adopted as your own. If pushed, you will speak. And there's a chance you may be pushed starting July 5, 2022. You may be in a relationship right now where the person you are with is starting to get antsy about nailing down a commitment from you.

You have let this person know time and again that this is not necessarily something they should be counting on or looking forward to. You are honest and clear. It is now up to them to work with you on this, or to figure out what to do with their demands.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are a kind and open person, and you might have bitten off more than you can chew, due to your kind nature. You seem to be in a relationship that you didn't necessarily wish to go this far; in fact, you do love this person, however, you are also in love with your privacy and your alone time.

You aren't getting enough of that these days as this person is very demanding of your time. Fortunately, you have the power of Pallas in Gemini behind you, and this will allow you to finesse your partner into understanding that you not only need some time alone, but you also can't really commit to them.

It's more of a mind trip than it is about wanting other lovers. You love your person, but you love yourself even more, and that's actually a very good thing. You simply want time to find yourself, be yourself and live as an independent person. Starting July 5, Pallas gives you the strength to say this in clear and compassionate terms.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.