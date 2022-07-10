The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, July 11, 2022

For Monday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 11, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Aries

A single sentence can be the final straw with a relationship you felt had promise but saw red flags.

With your uncertainty confirmed, Aries, do the right thing. Walking away does not have to mean burning a bridge. Some people are just better off as friends.

Taurus

It's difficult to mix the subject of money with love and passion; however, you may become privy to the financial problems of a friend.

Your sensible and level-headed way can be a true help. Be that friend who gives wisdom generously.

Gemini

Someone may change their approach with you, and you can sense the relationship's dynamics shifting from warmth to a cool and distant vibe.

There is a chance of being placed in the friend zone today. If you have questions about where you stand, be sure to ask.

Cancer

The past can become fuzzy for you when time has passed. You may not understand why you suddenly think fondly of a person who once hurt you.

The distance can create a cloudy perspective. Make a list of the reasons why you're not together to help you remain clear on your decision to break up.

Leo

A friend may have a secret crush on you, Leo, and they have no intentions of revealing their feelings.

The thing is that you may sense their emotional and physical attraction, and it can also make you feel uncomfortable. The secret will remain, even if you try to call it out.

Virgo

There is a clash of needs between you and your romantic partner. You may be all-business right now when they are looking for love.

The realities of life can strip you both of your illusion of what your relationship is meant to be.

Libra

It's time to start doing the work necessary to turn your dream of love into a reality.

You outgrow the illusions of emotional connection and desire to create roots that deepen your unconditional love for one another.

Scorpio

It's a joy to care for someone so deeply. Today, you may focus on the darker side of love — inheritance, wills, and talk about death — so that both you and your partner feel prepared to handle things if anything were to happen to either of you.

Sagittarius

If you have not introduced a person you love to your family or friends yet, this week may be the right time. There are moments that take time to plan and prepare for.

It's time to begin letting your folks know you have someone you'd like to introduce to them, and it's someone you believe is super special.

Capricorn

Sometimes you just want a friend or loved one on the phone while you're out and about running errands.

You may be extra busy today, but staying in touch with your mate can make the time fly and bring you closer.

Aquarius

You are ready to talk about your feelings on a deeply emotional level.

This may also be the time when you buy your partner a gift to show how serious you are about their role in your life — and future.

Pisces

Family and friends; however well-intended, may say things that try to discourage you from staying single.

People may not understand why you have decided you don't want a relationship right now. It's not really their choice, but when the pressure feels like it's on, stand strong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.