The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, July 10, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 10, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Aries

It's hard to feel loving when someone else's actions throw off the day.

But, grace is the thing that is needed more than anger and fighting. Forgive, even if you can't forget.

Forgiveness can help you to work through the strain without creating more tension that's unneeded.

Taurus

Sometimes being selfish feels like a necessary evil. Today, you may have to put your needs and wants first because if you wait for someone else to do it, it might not happen.

They may be going through too much to notice what's happening in your world today.

Gemini

You learn to work through the past and try to create a better future for the sake of love.

You can't go back and change things that happened, but you can make your love life better with each moment you have now.

Cancer

A friend can be the romance of your life today. It does not have to cross the line from platonic to relationship partner either.

You can simply enjoy each other's company and bask in the beautiful wonder of unconditional love.

Leo

Your family may feel like their opinion on who you love matters. This can be a work in progress, but show them your happiness.

Your joy will win them over, no matter what their reservations are about your partner.

Virgo

Some things are spoken from the heart, and you don't need words to communicate what you're feeling.

Your love is enough and felt across the miles even when you can't spend time together.

Libra

Love is a lesson of learning to give and also to take. Today, you may need to be the one who accepts help from another.

It's not easy to be in this position when you're naturally a giver, but let someone else have a chance to shine in this role.

Scorpio

Listen to your heart, Scorpio. Sometimes the pain you feel from rejection is a lesson of self-love.

If you're unique, how can you expect it to be easy to find the perfect partner for you to love or who will love you back?

Sagittarius

Your love life was never meant to be simple. Your love life was made to be extraordinary, and today, you may find that you're craving much more than what you have now. So, go out and create it.

Capricorn

Love is not meant to be painful. You may experience feelings of fear and self-doubt today but don't get pulled into thinking this is what it feels like to fall in love. In fact, it's the opposite.

Aquarius

There is always someone in the world who understands what you're going through.

When you feel lonely, reach out to see how universal your experience is, and share parts of your soul with others so that they can know you're there for them, too.

Pisces

Love feels like it's the first time you've ever felt the miracle of existence.

You bring light to someone else, and they are there for you, too. It's kismet!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.