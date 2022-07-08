The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 9, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 9, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Scorpio, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, July 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You really can't believe everything you hear, Aries, and you already know this. But the words of a friend could ooze sincerity when there's some sort of lie that needs to be exposed, and it will later this month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What may have felt like a connection suddenly falls flat. A part of you may wonder what happened, but there's also a side that understands how this could be a blessing in disguise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your faith pulls you through, Gemini. You are likely to bury yourself in work just to remain distracted from things you cannot control in your life. Work and career become

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's not every day that you get the chance to hear someone speak so sincerely with you, but a friend and partner may pull on your heartstrings when they open up about a secret they have held on to for so long.

This can cause you to view them out of compassion but be careful not to fall into a trap where you begin to coddle them for too long.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When your family acts in ways that you feel are toxic it will be your friends who help you to remain strong and stick to your boundaries.

It's the closeness of your non-relatives that truly help pull you through and give you the courage to say no when you have to and to avoid ruining the weekend because of someone else's irresponsibility.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You and your partner may need to work out the details to ensure you're both on the same page about chores, routines, and what is expected this weekend.

You might have one idea in mind but if you anticipate having their participation, don't assume. You will find them to be much more agreeable with a little heads up in advance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes your parents are right, and they may advice you to save a bit more and spend less.

You may not like to hear an unwelcomed opinion that comes across as controlling, but there is some wisdom to be gleaned here. So try not to completely shut down when they try to help you see the light.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your passion and desire can have you seeing things from a perspective that is unsustainable for you.

Today, remain in tune with what has always worked for you.

You can be tempted to try new things or venture into a riskier area of your life; however, a little bit of caution can go a long way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

People can become stuck in the past, but that does not mean you have to be held back by their inability to let go. You could become pulled into the banter of memory lane when speaking to family and friends.

This is an indication that new memories need to be made, so perhaps suggest something you both can look forward to doing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time for you to invest in yourself, Capricorn. You have been gifted with a rare opportunity to make your life work in a new way.

Use the day to jot down a few dreams you'd like to pursue and don't be afraid to think big.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A friend may reach out to talk to you about money problems or to get advice on how to make more income.

You may find this to be a wonderful start to your relationship where you get to share ideas, inspire each other and give good advice. But, be careful not to be pulled into something where the energy isn't mutual.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Apply yourself a bit more at work, but expect that your progress will be slow and steady. Think long-term and try not to become discouraged if you're not immediately recognized for contributions.

You will be compensated later when certain expectations are met and they see the consistency behind your efforts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.