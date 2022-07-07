The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to the things that are hidden from you but you sense they are there. Today's Moon entering Scorpio opens the door to secrets, and you may find out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love is strong for you today, and the Moon entering Scorpio ignites passion and romance. If you're hoping to meet the one, make yourself available to have the opportunity come your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need quiet time to focus, Gemini. Today's Scorpio Moon invites you to do work in solitude and to give yourself the time you need to hit the grindstone and finish an important task.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Find your secret pleasure, Cancer. If you have a favorite dessert or a desire to try a new restaurant. Go out and splurge.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Families have a way of finding things out when you don't tell them. If you're trying to avoid a conversation, you may not be able to. Be honest if that time comes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Quiet one-on-one conversations are meaningful to you today. Schedule a coffee chat with a friend who you love being around.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's a way to make some additional cash flow but it may require you to let others see how good you are at a particular skill. You might have a talent you're hiding and it's time for it to come to the light.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Believe in yourself, Scorpio. While the Moon is in your zodiac sign for the next few days, you can learn more about who you are as a person. Make this time your time for self-discovery.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past has a funny way of burying itself. Somethings you don't have to worry about, Sagittarius. They work themselves out and they disappear so no one has to know but you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A person you thought was not your friend may be a secret ally working on your behalf behind the scenes. You never know who is advocating for you, but there may be someone who has your back at work and is ensuring your work is getting noticed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't overlook the details, Aquarius. You have been working so hard and now is not the time to miss an important detail. You will want to keep up the energy and let yourself finish strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't be ashamed if you need to do some extra work to sharpen your skillset. Everything changes so fast, and it's hard not to fall behind if you're not constantly striving to self-improve. If you have to take a class or get some mentoring, then do what you know needs to be done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.