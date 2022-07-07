The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Friday, July 8, 2022

Today may try our patience, as we have a few unnerving transits hovering on high. These transits are sort of hellbent on undoing us. With our Moon in Scorpio, we'll feel both snobby and aggressive.

With the Moon opposing Mars in full force, the aggression we feel might turn into outright hostility. And, as if that wasn't a difficult enough condition, we have Moon trine, Mercury, on top of it all, which practically ensures that whatever comes out of our mouths today will be foul.

So, today brings a few uncomfortable situations, and most of those situations will be created by us. We might not even be able to control ourselves.

The Moon in Scorpio puts us in touch with our resistant side; we don't want to hear it! We don't want advice, we don't want to be told what we can or cannot do, and we don't want to hear anyone's opinion. Point blank, done.

We can expect to be at the center of much drama today and finger-pointing. Many of us will shirk responsibility and become master manipulators of the blame game.

"They did it." "You did this!" We will have a hard time admitting mistakes, and some of us will even go so far as to deny blatant truths.

We may be laughed at for our attempts, but that will only enrage us further. Our best bet today is to continuously chant the mantra: this too will pass. Because it will.

If you're one of these three zodiac signs, you've been warned.

Why Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Friday, July 8, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What really blows your mind and your mood today is the fact that you've just completed something so awesome, and it's left you feeling free and easy until you let your ego get in the way during the Moon's opposition to Mars.

This is the last thing you needed in your life; you felt like a Zen master only a day ago, and today, you're eating your own words.

Someone close to you will bug you, and it seems it only takes very little to get you off your lotus. What felt like bliss only a few days ago now feels like pressure and anxiety. Still, in your case, Aries, you transmute that anxiety into hostility.

You might as well be screaming, "All I want is inner peace, dammit!" You feel like you've failed yourself today simply because you couldn't keep the 'love and peace' vibe going for more than a few days.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Similar to Aries, you are someone who is attracted to the lifestyle of spirituality and inner peace. You read all the right books and practice a healthy lifestyle that includes plenty of self-love and respect.

What's about to upset your pretty picture today is that it's tough to deal with the transit, Moon opposition Mars, and you can literally feel the calm evaporating like boiled water.

Someone is going to accidentally insult you today. While you usually can let silly words slide off your back, for some reason, what they say to you cuts deep; you now feel totally off your center and unstable. Panicked, you'll lash out at them with clever words meant to hurt.

You instantly regret saying these words, but you don't lead on to any feeling of remorse. Good bye satori, and hello frantic ego.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In the old television series, LOST, there was a character named John Locke, and he became famous for his one quote: "Don't tell me what I can't do!" Today, you are John Locke, and this will be your sentiment for the day.

With Moon in Scorpio, you'll feel strong and adamant; you know who you are and what you're capable of.

For this reason alone, you will feel especially angered when someone in your life tells you what you can't do — for whatever reasons they believe are true.

You are the only one who knows what you can or cannot do, and you feel like anyone with the nerve to manipulate your emotions is not someone you need hanging around. This could be the day where you end a friendship, Scorpio.

You may also be in the right, but that will not stop this person from suggesting that you are all wrong. As if!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.