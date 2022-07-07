The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, July 8, 2022

The Moon moves into Scorpio auspiciously at 1:11 a.m. EST heralding that this is a time of new beginnings.

In the past week that has been profound energetic shifts.

Beginning with the Mars and Pluto connection which brought buried feelings to light and an internal desire to no longer accept the unacceptable, the tone is set for things to be different.

As the week progressed, Mars moved into Taurus, Mercury into Cancer and then Vesta in Pisces turned retrograde.

A big part of being able to acknowledge that things are uniquely different is being willing to let go of how things were or even just appeared to be.

This allows you to fully embrace that a new beginning is here, but it is going to have to begin with you.

During today’s energy, the Scorpio Moon brings an intense passion and truth to the day working beneficially with Vesta’s retrograde that she began yesterday.

No longer will you water your own self down for the comfort of others or fear losing what may not actually be a loss.

Instead, the Scorpio Moon will only continue to fuel you forward, to recognize that you are precisely the way you are meant to be and the more that you embrace and honor that, the more you will be able to attract anything that is truly meant for you.

During the day, the Moon connects with Mars in Taurus and Mercury in Cancer helping you to commit to this part of your life that is called your comeback and to not be afraid to speak your feelings even if others may not be able to receive them.

You are about to go through a vibrational up-leveling in which it becomes easier to embrace who you truly are, which also means greater acceptance for the release of what is not in alignment with you.

Remember though that you have everything you need to succeed within yourself, you just must embrace your passionate authentic self.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Friday, July 8, 2022

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is in your sign all day giving you the power and momentum to continue to peel back the layers of truth within yourself. As one of the signs, Taurus being the other, that is going through a massive transformation this year, this is an important process.

Mars just recently entered Taurus which means that you are feeling more motivated and clearheaded when it comes to romantic matters. Whether it is starting a new relationship or being more able to feel like you can move on from what has occurred in the past, it gives you the determination to stick to the changes that you feel called to make.

The Scorpio Moon today will allow you to reconnect to your heart, feeling all that you have been avoiding and allowing you to see just how much has already changed within yourself. It is a great day for gratitude for your own self and the choices that you have made in your life, especially this year.

You will find greater ease in expressing your own self, which will also help you in clearing up past matters or even forging new connections. Travel is also especially favored today, whether long-distance or even just a day trip.

That aspect of getting out and enjoying the life that you are responsible for creating may just be the best way to honor your own self.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Scorpio Moon always tends to make things feel more urgent than they are for you. This is because Scorpio is your opposing sign and besides representing passion, this sign also makes you more aware of what is enormously important to you.

There is a lesson of balance here though. As you may tend to crave reliability over change, Scorpio is transformational by nature. This speaks to the sometimes-slow process that you need to go through to be able to manifest what it is you desire or even become that person that deep down you feel you are destined to be.

Allow this Moon to make you rise into your passion and see these feelings within yourself as truth. What you feel most drawn to is what you are meant to participate in. What you cannot get off your mind is supposed to be there.

As the Moon joins with Mars in Taurus there is a reminder that it is not about doing it all today or not at all. It is thought about taking the smaller steps that will not only help to validate your internal feelings but also help you get closer to that feeling of accomplishment.

Today, let this Moon and the recent energies reconnect you to what is most valuable to you, what means the most and then allow yourself the ability to believe that anything is possible, even the change you may most be afraid to create.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Contacting the truth regarding your committed relationships and the home situation will be incredibly important today. The Scorpio Moon brings truth and the courage to make changes while Mercury in Cancer brings to light your feelings.

Together this is all about transformation at an emotional level. It is not enough to not know your truth, but you must give it room to breathe, you must give it wings to soar.

As much as you may try to put off or delay in acting because of a fear involving stability to safety, it is just as important to recognize that there is no perfect time to make a choice to change your life. Instead, it begins when you no longer can tolerate where you are that suddenly the fear of what if no longer has power over you.

This is where your own return to power will take place. The moment that you can acknowledge your own feelings about your life and not pose judgment over how to create change is the minute that you surrender to the universe.

So much of your path is being directed by a higher force, even if it does not always seem like it. But you must be the one to speak life into your feelings, into your truth and then trust the changes that come knowing that they will always be in your best interest.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.