The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During The Moon Opposite Mars On Friday, July 8, 2022

If there's one thing that's going to take place during the Moon opposite Mars on July 8, it's that many of us will be feeling very passionate about what we believe in.

As we all know, that's a helluva range right there. This transit will affect business transactions, political events, personal affairs, and romantic outlooks. Today, we'll concentrate on the romantic aspect.

Of all the reasons couples either break up or actually divorce each other, the most common reason would be 'irreconcilable differences.' Basically, we can't find a reason to stay together anymore, and during Moon opposite Mars, we may just find ourselves playing that game.

Sad but true; alas, this is life. We don't always stay together. If you believe you're right and they believe you're wrong, so begins the makings of 'irreconcilable differences.'

What takes a mere argument and turns it into a very real and true break up lies in the fact that we won't budge; this is passion. Being passionate isn't always a positive thing, but it certainly does drive the point home. For some signs, this is the make-or-break day for their relationships.

Some break ups come as a surprise, but most of us who get to this point have seen it coming for quite a while now. There will be a point during today where one's passion needs to be turned OFF. It's one thing to break up, and it's an entirely other thing to leave on bad terms. Gauge your emotions today, signs.

Here are the zodiac signs who want to break up during the Moon opposite Mars on July 8, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're on the defense today, as you and your partner come to the conclusion that this relationship simply cannot go on any longer. For whatever reasons you feel are justified, your partner has their own 'terms' and the clash between the two of you is award-winning.

You'd be best to keep a level head if possible, though that's a tall order during the Moon opposite Mars, as it inflames passion and anger.

There's no point in trying to convince this person to do, say or feel anything; they've made up their mind, and you needn't take it to heart, or at least, you needn't make it worse for yourself.

They've shut the door to their heart, and you can bang on it all you want — nothing's going to work. If this is a marriage you're looking at, then start to sort things out now, with a lawyer, if needed. Do not wait too long on this.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've never been one to withhold your feelings, and today may be the day where you let loose in ways that might even surprise your own self. You have had it up to here, and if you're honest with yourself, you knew this was going to happen, and by 'this' we're talking about you and your love interest, breaking it off and possibly for good.

You have an entirely different set of priorities than they do, and if the two of you can't see eye to eye, then you might as well call it quits.

You've gotten into that routine where you fight and then make up as if that's a good life to be living; you feel very passionate during Moon opposite Mars about wanting to claim your life back.

It's now or never, in your book, and you are about to choose NOW. It's not like this is a spontaneous move; you've known it was coming all along.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You take the Moon opposite Mars to a whole new level today as your sense of independence kicks in so hard that there won't be any room left for that person you've been calling 'partner' for the duration of this so-called relationship.

You feel like you've dulled yourself out for them; you've become someone else just to please them and Moon opposite Mars is your wake-up call, and it's telling you to open your eyes and look at what's become of you!

This isn't you, Sagittarius; you've been repressing your brilliance just so this other person can shine more vividly. Well, that's not going to last, and as of today, you'll be confronting them with a unilateral decision: "I'm leaving, this is no longer for me.

Good luck, write when you get to work." And truly, enough is enough, Sag, you are better alone than subdued by a partner who doesn't let you glow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.