The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, July 2, 2022

For Saturday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 2, 2022.

Aries

Today, be the one who enriches the lives of others. Be openly communicative about your thoughts and feelings. Focus on the good things more than what needs work. It's nice to be inspired by uplifting love.

Taurus

Keep things simple when it comes to romantic love. When love is complicated, its meaning can be lost. Focus on the little moments that elevate your relationship and keep your love visible to one another.

Gemini

Gemini, it's so easy to quit and give up on a person. Today, analyze what you want and what you don't want. You may discover something special about your relationship that gives you a reason to stay longer than you thought you out to do.

Cancer

Cancer, you may feel insufficient when it comes to loving someone, but take risks and try to do your best. When you see signs that your efforts are successful, it can encourage you to keep trying to connect with your mate in the same way.

Leo

Leo, the topic of commitment could come up today, and you may be asked to enter an exclusive relationship. You may already know if you're answer is a yes or a no. However, if you want to take the time to think it over, don't be afraid to ask for that opportunity. Commitment is a big decision and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Virgo

Virgo, it's the perfect day for a couples' massage or to exchange massages with you and your significant other. The week may have felt stressful at work and at home. Before the long weekend, try to enjoy a moment where you unwind, relax and allow your mind to reshift into vacation-mode.

Libra

Libra, your relationship can become what you believe it will be. You may not see signs of hope right now. But when a relationship has broken up, sometimes after a period where you don't speak to one another, the romantic feelings return and you reconnect.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your warmth and intensity is a light to someone who has a crush on you. There's something charismatic about you this weekend that draws the attention of someone you love and who wants to be with you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you may not find it in your heart to forgive someone for hurting you in the past. Today, you could be feeling the pull of anger that causes you to feel emotionally stuck. There are things that you need to address, and releasing this pain is one of them.

Capricorn

Capricorn, love brings you healing energy. Today, focus on self-love. Do things that remind you of your value and why it is so important to care for yourself. When you practice self-care and make it a lifestyle, it's so much easier to spot people who do not value the way that they should do.

Aquarius

Aquarius, there's something so romantic about sharing your secret gifts and talents with a person you like. Today, demonstrate some of the things that make you unique. Perhaps on your next date, do something unexpected that reveals how well you sing, play an instrument, or draw.

Pisces

Pisces, when you're ready to enter a serious relationship it's important to make the other person a priority. This may mean reshifting some of your other priorities including the people you spend time with and for how long. It will be an adjustment for all, but when you're building a relationship with someone, it requires you both to have your space from the world so you can bond.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.