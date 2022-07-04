The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, July 5, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 5, 2022.

Aries

A beautiful home can be the perfect backdrop to romance, Aries.

It's time to build a love nest, and it does not matter if you're single or paired.

All that matters is how you feel when you walk into a room that's yours and it feels like a place you love.

Taurus

You may need to negotiate a few things in your relationship.

You may need to explore the concept of compromise in order to create harmony in your interaction.

It's a great way for you to see if your partner is serious about working with you and building a life together.

Gemini

Are you thinking about moving in together or building a love nest?

This is the perfect time to talk about what this would look like and create a list of wants, must-haves, and dealbreakers for the two of you.

Cancer

Self-love is so important, Cancer, and as Mercury enters your sign, and if you worry about the future, your goals and your dreams, the energy may compel you to work through your emotions.

Don't shove your feelings down, instead, as they rise to the surface, think about what's important to you and how you want to evolve.

Leo

An ex may try to reconnect with you, and their re-entering your life can bring up hurtful memories you thought you were over already. Heart wounds can be painful but despite this emotional setback, consider yourself fortunate. Knowing where you are vulnerable means you are ready to heal that area of your heart so that you're stronger for the next relationship.

Virgo

Intimate conversations are so nice when you can have them with a good friend. Today's perfect for getting cozy with someone you're close to and chat about life, love, and anything else that you have on your mind.

Libra

It's not easy for you to tell someone you need to feel respected, but today speaking up becomes necessary. Sharing from the heart helps your partner know what you need and want from them. Opening up can help you to see how well they listen and if your words are being well-received.

Scorpio

Get creative with your love life, Scorpio. When you start to become familiar with one another, it's so easy to fall into a little rut. Today, use your imagination to find new ways to share your love and to make your interaction with one another interesting.

Sagittarius

It's always good to have on paper what your expectations are should anything happen to you or your significant other. Today's energy is ideal for having discussions related to life and death matters and to explore what your thoughts and feelings are about the future if anything unforeseen could happen in the future.

Capricorn

An ex could be thinking of you quite a bit more than usual this week. You may find it hard not to wonder how someone who used to be in your life more actively is doing. If you're thinking about making a call or sending a text, today may feel like the appropriate time.

Aquarius

It's the small habits that make all the difference in your love life this week. Check in with your partner a little more frequently to show you care. Be open about your feelings and plan a special date for this weekend.

Pisces

Leaving love notes and sharing special moments together can make today extra special. If you have the chance to pick up dinner or make the evening activities lighthearted, this could be a welcome reprieve from the tension left over from the workday.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.